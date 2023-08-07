At least three top administrators are being forced to leave Central Office posts due to budget cuts while longtime Woodlawn High principal Scott Stevens has agreed to move to South Foster Drive to become the district’s second director of high schools.
These are changes found in a new organizational chart released last week by East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse.
The new chart was released the day after employees returned from summer break. Students return to school Wednesday to start the 2023-24 school year.
Changes of some kind were expected given the departure earlier this summer of four high-level Central Office administrators, three for jobs as superintendents, one to pursue a doctorate degree.
Also, the district budget that was finally approved Monday, July 31 — six weeks later than normal— calls for the elimination of a handful of top Central Office positions, though fewer than Narcisse had proposed on May 18 when he first released the proposed budget.
Narcisse, however, has been careful not to reveal which individuals would lose their positions. A review of the old and the new charts, however, makes clear who those individuals are. Here are the three most prominent administrators no longer on the organizational chart:
- Letrece Griffin, chief of communications & public relations. Her duties will be taken over by the number two person in that department, Ben Lemoine, director of communications & public relations. It’s not clear whether Griffin will remain with the school system in another role or whether she will return to the private marketing & communications work she was doing before she joined the school system in May 2021. Reached Sunday, Griffin declined to comment.
- Stacy Bradford, executive director of school leadership, where he focused on schools in Mid-City. School officials say Bradford has agreed to become principal of EBR Readiness High at Brookstown, a disciplinary school. Bradford served as principal of Broadmoor High from 2018 to 2021. Bradford is filling the vacancy left when Sherwanda Johnson left EBR Readiness High earlier this summer to be the district’s coordinator of alternative education. That high school made the news in March when a schoolwide fight broke out, leading to 10 arrests and landing a law enforcement officer in the hospital.
- Shalika Scott, executive director of school leadership, where she focused on schools in the Broadmoor-Sherwood area. School officials say Scott has agreed to become principal of Southdowns School, a small preschool for children with special needs. Longtime Southdowns principal Mary Sue Slack retired this summer after nearly 36 years with the school system. Scott has served previously as director of professional development and principal at Scotlandville Middle Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy.
The new organizational chart reduces the number of top-level chief positions from 10 to eight and the number of next-rung executive directors from 15 to 12. Narcisse had originally called for eliminating five more of those positions, but they were restored during the budget process.
In a statement, Narcisse likens the changes to the offseason personnel shifts that LSU head football coach Brian Kelly makes every year. The school district's moves, Narcisse said, were designed to move district leaders “into the most tactical positions to provide the highest level of personalized attention to our students."
The new chart shuffles duties among top administrators. Here are notable changes:
- The academics and literacy divisions have been merged, with Shenoa Webb Warren in charge. The academics division was led by Chief Academic Officer C. Michael Robinson, who left earlier this summer to become superintendent of schools in Akron, Ohio. Robinson’s old position has been eliminated.
- The Finance Office is now its own Division of Finance, with Chief Financial Officer Kelly Lopez reporting directly to the superintendent.
- The Division of Operations led by Chief Monique Scott-Spaulding has a smaller portfolio. In addition to the departure of the Finance Office, school security is now under Chief of Schools Arcelius Brickhouse and school food services is now under Chief of Human Resources Nichola Hall.
The School Security Office is getting an addition with the hiring of Capt. Rodney Walker. A veteran with the parish Sheriff’s Office, Walker is retiring and is set to join the school system in the next week. Walker has worked with school security for years with the Sheriff’s Office and earlier this year oversaw school security as part of a contract with the Sheriff’s Office.
Scott Stevens’ departure from Woodlawn High was a surprise. With about 1,400 students, Woodlawn is the second-largest high school in the parish school system. Stevens has led the school since 2014.
Stevens first alerted Woodlawn faculty and staff of the move on Tuesday and followed up with a letter to parents on Thursday.
“While this was not easy for me, it allows me to continue to pursue my personal goals and have a greater impact on more children in the city,” Stevens wrote.
Stevens said he's aware of rumors suggesting his departure was not voluntary, but he said this is something he sought.
“While I understand the timing is not ideal, there is no good time for me to say goodbye to a place that I love and will always cherish,” he added.
In his letter, Stevens said he will remain at work at the southeast Baton Rouge high school through August while the school system hires a replacement.
Stevens will be the district’s second director of high schools, along with Jamar Jackson, the former principal of Belfair Elementary.
Lemoine, a district spokesman, said Stevens’ new job will enable the district to target improvement efforts at about half its schools.
“We believe it’s important to have not just supervision of schools, but targeted support," Lemoine said, which can be better achieved through two directors of high schools.