A group of LSU archaeologists are disputing claims by a university colleague that a pair of 20-foot mounds on the west side of their campus were built by ancient indigenous people over 11,000 years ago, which would make them the oldest man-made structures in the Americas.
LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics and Professor Emeritus Brooks Ellwood, in a study published in the June 2022 edition of the American Journal of Science, said that after decades of research he had determined that the mounds were at least 4,000 years older than the Great Pyramids in Egypt and one of the oldest man-made structures in the world.
In response, a group of LSU archaeologists authored their own paper in SAA, the magazine of the Society for American Archeology. They argue the mounds are as likely closer to 5,000 to 7,000 years old.
Despite their disagreement, state archaeologist Chip McGimsey, lead author of the archaeologists' response paper and director of the Louisiana Division of Archaeology, said researchers don't believe Ellwood has inaccurate data.
“While we do not have concerns for the actual raw data that this paper presents, we do have some significant concerns about the interpretations that are drawn from that data," he said.
Heather McKillop, a co-author of the paper and LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology professor, said the idea that the mounds are 11,000 years old does not match historical knowledge of how people from that time period behaved or acted.
"They weren't just wandering around the landscape, even the paleo-indians, these early Ice Age people," she said. "[Ellwood] is claiming that the mounds date to that time period, the time of paleo-indians and the time when people were hunting Ice Age animals. That just doesn't fit with anything we know, and we know a lot, about the lifestyle of these archaic people."
McKillop said the research that dates the mound to 11,000 years old places too much emphasis on the age of individual materials that were tested.
“You don’t just take a little piece of charcoal from an excavation, you don’t take a little piece of charcoal from a core and date it and say that’s the age of the mound or the age of the site," she said. "Because you have to take in the context.”
The two grassy mounds, located along Dalrymple Drive, now stand about 20 feet tall and are two of the more than 800 similar man-made mounds across Louisiana.
Many other, similar mounds have been ruined over the years, but the ones at LSU have been preserved. They have been listed on the National Register for Historic Places since March 1999.
In August, prior to the archaeologists publishing their paper in SAA, Ellwood told The Advocate that doubts about his dating of the mounds didn't bother him and that he doesn’t consider it an insult, as he expected scrutiny of his research.
"Everybody has their own belief and that’s reasonable, but we’ve spent 20 years working on these mounds, and this is not a trivial amount of time that we’re talking about,” he said. “We’ve used a number of different approaches.”
T.R. Kidder, professor of anthropology at Washington University in St. Louis, said he has looked over the research findings from the Ellwood-led study, concluding that the information presented in the study requires "exceptional evidence" in the face of the extraordinary claims of the mounds' age.
“Professor Ellwood and his colleagues are arguing for something on the order of 5,000 years older than some of the earliest claims," he said. "It really is an exceptional claim.”
Kidder said he would like to see more research done because, despite disagreements about their exact age, the mounds are invaluable to studying the behavior and practices of archaic indigenous people.
“I would hope, because the claims are so exceptional, that this is not the end of the research program and rather the beginning of a further investigation," Kidder said. "Even if we are claiming that they’re 5,000 or 6,000 years old, which is the likely age, to my mind, then we’re still making an important claim about the behavior of Native American peoples in the east and particularly in Louisiana.”
McKillop said she hopes debate about the age of the mounds does not impede the progress of research that could lead to more revelations about the behavior and culture of ancient Indigenous people in Louisiana.
"Many of the mounds throughout North America, including Louisiana, have been destroyed by agriculture and development so that these are protected and right here is really remarkable," she said. "I would like to see some more excavations there."
McGimsey said he hopes the research conducted by Ellwood brings in more archaeologists and researchers from around the world to study the mounds and help nail down their age while opening up more information to the world on the lifestyle of indigenous tribes in the archaic period.
"One of the things we hope that Dr. Ellwood's paper, and our response, do is generate other researchers' interest in coming to take a look at the mounds," he said. "At the end of the day, the reality is we don't know for sure when they were built."