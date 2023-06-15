East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse was passed over Thursday in his bid to become the new schools leader in Broward County, Florida, the nation’s sixth-largest school district.
Instead, Broward went for Peter Licata, who is assistant superintendent for Palm Beach County public schools in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The board vote for Licata was 7-2, with two votes for Narcisse.
The nine-member Broward County board made its decision Thursday afternoon. It voted immediately after conducting lengthy interviews with Narcisse and the two other finalists.
The third finalist received no votes. That person is Luis Solano, deputy superintendent and chief operating officer for Detroit public schools in Detroit, Michigan.
Narcisse applied for the job last month after Broward reopened applications in hopes of attracting more candidates. A field of 16 qualified applicants was narrowed to seven semifinalists and then three finalists. Narcisse is the only sitting superintendent among the finalists and he was not shy Thursday in pointing that out.
“No one understands what it’s like to be a superintendent until you are a superintendent,” Narcisse said.
He said his experience in Baton Rouge has been humbling at times.
“I have learned some hard lessons as a superintendent,” he said. “You might have a great idea, but if you don’t have people who will follow you or your idea they will then undermine that idea.”
He also made it clear that the Broward job is the kind of job he’s working towards.
“I have been preparing to be superintendent of a large school district for years now,” he said.
After Thursday's vote, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board President Dadrius Lanus said that Narcisse came so close to landing the job in a school district as prominent as Broward County "speaks volumes of the work that has occurred across our school district." At the same time, Lanus acknowledged that there is "a gap" between Narcisse and "several board members."
"For my part, I am open to Dr. Narcisse’s continued leadership with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, but I also acknowledge that bridge-building must take place from all sides," Narcisse said.
Narcisse took over the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in January 2021, his first time as a superintendent, and his contract expires in June 2024.
A native of Long Island, New York, Narcisse in 2002 spent three years as a French teacher at a high school in suburban Nashville, Tennessee. But by 2007, he was an assistant principal in Pittsburgh.
He has since held a series of administrative jobs, none lasting more than three years, in Boston, Maryland, Nashville and in Washington, D.C. His most prominent position was serving as chief of schools in Nashville from 2016 to 2019.
Similar to statements he has made in Baton Rouge, Narcisse promised Thursday, if hired, he will stay more than three years as superintendent in Broward.
“You need somebody here for a long time,” Narcisse said.
Narcisse has spent much of his week in Fort Lauderdale, the seat of Broward County. He met one-on-one with all nine members of the Broward County board. On Wednesday he did public interviews, first with local principals and then community members.
Narcisse has kept alive the possibility of staying in Baton Rouge.
“I continue to be open to conversations about a partnership that ensures my leadership not just today — but for years to come,” Narcisse wrote in a May 18 email informing board members of his Broward County application.
The board, however, has not acted on that offer.
Since January, school board member Mike Gaudet, who has called Narcisse “a visionary,” has tried to persuade his fellow board members to start contract renewal negotiations with Narcisse. He’s revived that effort of late but backed away again in deference to controversy surrounding Narcisse’s proposed budget for next school year. Six of the nine board members took office in January.
The Broward school district is much larger than East Baton Rouge. It serves about 260,000 students, employs about 27,000 people and maintains an operating budget of about $2.8 billion. Broward County has about 1.9 million residents and Fort Lauderdale is its largest city.
By contrast, East Baton Rouge serves more than 40,000 students, has about 6,000 employees and has an operating budget of about $531 million. Narcisse’s base annual salary is $255,000.
Broward has seen its share of controversies in recent years. Last summer, Florida governor Ron DeSantis replaced four of the nine board members in Broward after a grand jury investigating the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School found widespread wrongdoing.
In his interview, Narcisse said he views Baton Rouge as much more of a challenge than what he would face in Broward County.
“Coming here, this is paradise,” Narcisse said. “We didn’t have a resource issue here. We have a coordination issue.”
Narcisse has been an ambitious but controversial leader in Baton Rouge. He has presided over a sizable expansion and revamping of the Central Office while pursuing a variety of far-reaching initiatives.
His moves have sparked periodic outcries, starting with an abandoned early proposal to start the 2021-22 school year two weeks early and widespread criticism of a "Day of Hope" field trip this past September.
He instituted a districtwide literacy program, placing literacy as well as math coaches at many schools. He has greatly expanded dual enrollment, starting with this year’s ninth-grade class, with the goal of students graduating high school with enough credits to earn an associate’s degree or to be close to that threshold. He has also expanded early childhood education.
His initiatives have yet to bear much academic fruit. East Baton Rouge Parish’s overall academic performance declined in 2021-22, Narcisse’s first full year as superintendent, compared to the year he arrived. Most Louisiana school districts, by contrast, showed improvement by that measure.
Academic results for the current school year won’t be released publicly until later this year.
The first year of his tenure, to be sure, was hampered by COVID, with student and teacher absences spiking and classroom instruction in general greatly disrupted.
Calling himself a “change agent,” Narcisse has sparked controversy throughout his tenure, with vocal detractors and periodic protests over his decisions. But he also had steady support throughout from many local business leaders and prominent African-American political leaders in town.
In his interview Thursday, Narcisse argued that his difficulties in Baton Rouge are a net positive and are evidence that he is a “transformational leader.”
“The reason I come with complexities is I am willing to make tough decisions,” he said.