Ascension Parish's new superintendent will earn $209,100 per year in salary and vehicle allowance when she formally takes office this summer to lead one of the largest and highest-ranked public school systems in Louisiana.
Edith Walker, the district's chief instructional director since 2020, was tapped earlier this month to replace retiring Superintendent David Alexander.
School Board President Taft Kleinpeter said Wednesday that the board approved Walker's contract Tuesday night without much fuss. He said Walker, who has worked in Ascension schools for 21 years, had a lot of buy in from teachers, principals and other staff and has grown as an administrator through the years — but will now need to grow more as the district's new leader.
"She'll wear several hats now for sure," Kleinpeter said.
The ninth largest traditional public school district in Louisiana by enrollment, Ascension schools have more than 24,000 students, with 3,500 employees and 32 schools that straddle both sides of the Mississippi River.
The district was ranked fourth last year under the state accountability system and is the highest-ranked public district of its size.
Walker's new contract calls for a $199,500 annual salary. The three-year deal has a base salary of $190,000 with a 5% bump because Walker has a doctorate in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
School system salary plans typically provide teachers and administrators with pay bumps for greater levels of post-secondary education.
Walker's new contract also provides for 2% annual increases beginning with her second year, plus any additional increases that the state or School Board provides to all certified employees.
She will also receive an $800-per-month vehicle expense allowance worth $9,600 annually, pushing her package to $209,100 per year. The total ranked Walker's pay about eighth highest for superintendents in Louisiana in 2020, according to a tally.
The board will also pay for a life insurance policy worth $50,000 and for a variety of professional educational leadership association memberships.
It wasn't clear what the total cost of Walker's contract will be when those and other perks, plus retirement, health and other benefits are included. But the perks that Walker will receive mirror what was in Alexander's most recent contract, inked in mid-2020.
That three-year deal, which expires June 30, paid Alexander a salary of $206,080 per year before the same $800-per-month vehicle allowance is included. At his request, that deal has given him no additional annual salary increases since 2020, the contract says.
Walker formally takes the reins on July 1 but will benefit from several weeks poised for the new job with Alexander still in office before he retires on June 30.
Early in the selection process, school board members had aired concerns about hiring a new superintendent before Alexander leaves office to help with the transition.
This leadership change is happening as Ascension school officials plan to refashion high school attendance zones to make room for the new Prairieville High School now under construction just south of La. 42. The high school opens in the fall of 2024.
Kleinpeter said the board is looking at five different maps of attendance zones and may recommend three for public review in mid-June. A key board committee is expected to discuss the maps 5:30 p.m. May 2 in Donaldsonville.
One of the other important questions raised by the new school is which grades of students must go to Prairieville High and which grades will retain the choice to remain at their current high school. Eastern Ascension has three high schools: Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant highs.
Kleinpeter said the current debate is whether to let only incoming juniors and seniors have a choice or offer that choice also to sophomores for 2024.
Walker's new contract mirrors accountability and other standard employment provisions that are in Alexander's deal, including annual goal-setting and private performance review sessions among the School Board members and the superintendent.
Since the early 1980s, Walker represents the seventh permanent superintendent in Ascension who has been picked from internal candidates or candidates who had only recently left the school system.
She was one of only two people to apply for the job amid a wave of superintendent vacancies among area school systems.
The White Castle native and former Dutchtown High principal has a 25-year career in education, beginning as an English teacher, school officials have said.
In statements since her selection, Walker and school officials have emphasized her knowledge of Ascension schools. They have said the goal is not to reform the district, but to expand on what has already been successful.
When Alexander retires at the end of June, he will have been superintendent about seven years, following a lengthy career in the school system.
All three school systems that were higher ranked than Ascension in 2022 — West Feliciana Parish, Zachary city and Cameron Parish — have far fewer students, between 5,600 to 1,100, state enrollment data show.