The newly appointed acting school superintendent in Baker is pushing to lift the historically low pay of their teachers and other school employees to among the tops in the Baton Rouge region.
To pay for these big pay raises, J.T. Stroder has suggested closing at least one campus and reorganizing staff. Part of that reorganization involves turning the four administrative jobs he’s currently working into just one position, which would save an estimated $250,000 a year.
Stroder took over Baker schools on March 14 after the person who hired him, De’Ette Perry, decided to retire in June and spent the next three months on administrative leave. Stroder previously was hired in July 2021 to serve as K-12 supervisor of curriculum and instruction.
Stroder has pitched the five-member City of Baker School Board twice, on Tuesday and at a March 27 special meeting, on boosting employee pay. He is planning to present a proposal for the board to vote when the board meets again May 2.
To make his case, Stroder compared salaries in Baker with those in the 12 districts in the region — districts in East Baton Rouge and eight surrounding parishes. Baker salaries lagged everyone else except those in St. Helena Parish.
Stroder noted that there’s a shortage of certified educators in Louisiana to fill current vacancies and, consequently, districts are continually increasing their salaries to try to attract those individuals.
The need is even greater in Baker’s case because of lagging test scores — it has an F letter grade and ranks last academically in the state among school districts.
“I really feel very strongly that if Baker is going to change things in the classroom with students, we’re going to have to change this,” Stroder said on March 27.
Starting teacher pay in Baker is $41,300 a year, just $303 more than St. Helena. The top paying district is Iberville Parish, with a starting teacher pay of $55,006, followed by West Baton Rouge Parish, which has a starting teacher pay of $51,033.
Stroder said on March 27 that he’d like to boost salaries to above those offered in West Baton Rouge.
“If Iberville and West Baton Rouge can figure it out, why can’t we?” Stroder said.
“That’s very strategic,” responded Board President Joyce Burges.
Stroder said this week that he’s not sure if he can quite boost salaries that high, but he’s trying.
Not all local school districts have managed to increase their salaries. On March 24, Livingston Parish voters rejected a proposed 1-cent sales tax earmarked for salaries, prompting some district employees to skip work in protest the following week, forcing school closures.
Before coming to Baker, Stroder previously served as superintendent four times before in small school districts, mostly in the West, but had not expected to take the reins a fifth time. Given Perry’s late departure, the Baker school board has so far opted not to conduct an immediate search to replace her and is likely to stick with Stroder for awhile.
About $250,000 in savings would come from merging the instructional job he was hired for with jobs he’s taken one more recently as supervisor of technology and supervisor of student support services, which includes student transportation.
More savings, he said, would come from closing schools. In particular, he's talking about closing Baker Middle School, which only has about 150 students, and moving those students to other campuses. That would leave just three Baker schools serving nearly 1,000 students.
Stroder also said he will be looking carefully to save money through attrition, not filling some positions as they become vacant, as well as additional unspecified administrative restructuring.