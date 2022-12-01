Cliff Lewis, elected this past month to a seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, is planning to “err on the side of caution” and resign mid-school year from his day job as a parent liaison at a charter school in Baton Rouge rather than risk potentially violating state ethics law.
Prior to the Nov. 8 election, when he defeated incumbent Evelyn Ware-Jackson, Lewis was mum on whether he would leave his job at Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy if elected. In an interview Wednesday with The Advocate, Lewis made clear that he will.
“Before the end of this calendar year, I will resign my employment with the school,” said Lewis, who will take office representing District 5 on Jan. 1.
Helix Mentorship is a Type 1 charter school authorized by the parish School Board.
On the campaign trail, Lewis did not say for sure that he would keep his day job at the school, which is located in downtown Baton Rouge, but said he would be within his rights to do so. He cited a legal opinion from an unnamed private education attorney that he said he received in 2018 when he first ran against Ware-Jackson, an election he lost.
“I can keep my job at Mentorship Academy if I chose to,” Lewis said during a Nov. 7 Facebook debate with Ware-Jackson. “However, if something comes before the board that affects Helix or deals with Helix, I would have to recuse myself from that.”
“If I got to vote yea or nay on a place where I work then that could be seen as a conflict of interest,” he continued.
The Louisiana Board of Ethics, however, has in the past found that recusal is not enough to cure some conflicts of interest.
In April 2021, the state board issued an advisory opinion to Jancarlos “J.C.” Romero, a newly elected School Board member in Orleans Parish. Like Lewis, Romero was employed by a charter school authorized by the parish school board. Romero worked as chief of staff for Einstein Group, which ran four New Orleans charter schools.
The ethics board concluded that Romero needed to give up his day job if wanted to stay on the parish school board or he would risk paying stiff fines. Romero subsequently left his job with Einstein and has since resigned from the school board after moving away from New Orleans.
That April 2021 opinion centered around a state law that prohibits public servants such as school board members from receiving “any thing of economic value” from any entity with which that public servant has a contractual or financial relationship.
“You should not have any relationship with anyone who does business with your agency,” said Kathleen Allen, a staff attorney with the Board of Ethics, summing up the general principle of the law.
Allen would not offer an opinion of Lewis’ situation. She said the agency had no record that Lewis has sought an advisory opinion from the state agency.
This same state ethics law tripped up Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet. After an investigation by the ethics board, Gaudet agreed to pay $50,000 in fines due to conflicts arising from his then day job working for a consulting firm that received contracts from the city-parish government.
Lewis, who recently turned 66, said he will miss the school where he has worked since 2013.
“We’ve got great kids, great parents. We’ve got a great faculty,” he said. “We are really like a big family.”
Lewis said he decided to leave the job in part so he can really focus on his new elected position representing District 5, which includes downtown Baton Rouge, Mid City and much of Old South Baton Rouge.
“If you are going to represent, and be somebody of importance, (residents) need to know you and you need to know them, and I don’t think you do that by making cameo appearances at schools from time to time,” Lewis said.
Lewis is no stranger to politics. His wife, Donna Collins-Lewis, served for years on the Metro Council.
He said that while he is not “financially set” and has worked his whole adult life, he has no plans to take another full-time job in the near future.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” he said.
Ware-Jackson, who is wrapping up 12 years on the School Board, said her view is that Lewis needs to give up his day job before joining the School Board, saying that’s based on her own inquiry this past summer with the Board of Ethics. She said she was surprised to hear Lewis say during debates that he could stay in his day job if elected.
Ware-Jackson, who was targeted for ouster by big spending outside groups that backed Lewis, observed archly that Lewis’s supporters won’t let him go hungry if he quits his Helix job given all the money spent to get him elected to the board.
“I’m sure somebody will come up with a job for him,” Ware-Jackson said.