Just two weeks into the school year and caught in an unanticipated transportation crisis, Superintendent Sito Narcisse is asking the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to scrap its longstanding school schedule but has yet to unveil publicly the schedule he would like instead.
At a special meeting, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, the board will consider new start and end time for schools for the rest of 2023-24 school year. But as of late Wednesday, the board had yet to detail what those new times would be.
Narcisse has signaled for the past week his plan to rework the district school schedule, but has been mum about the specifics. Board watchers thought he would release his proposal by 5 p.m. Wednesday, the legal deadline to post an agenda for Thursday’s meeting. But when that agenda was finally posted online at 4:57 p.m., that item was mostly blank.
For the past 20 years, East Baton Rouge Parish schools have employed a two-tier schedule where middle and high schools started at 7:10 a.m. and elementary schools started at 8:25 a.m. Any new schedule, if approved by the board, would upend the before- and afterschool plans of many of the children in the school district, which has more than 40,000 students, as well as the district’s 5,000-plus employees.
On Tuesday, at a virtual meeting, bus drivers were told that the new school schedule would involve three tiers, said Storm Matthews, an active member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators, with start times as follow:
- 7 a.m. for high schools
- 8 a.m. for middle schools
- 9 a.m. for elementary schools
Narcisse is seeking added time to allow buses additional time to run either longer or additional routes. The new school schedule is one prong in Narcisse’s evolving strategy to manage a crisis provoked by a severe shortage of drivers this year and a bus fleet greatly diminished by vehicles in need of repair.
Thursday’s meeting is taking place not at the School Board Office on South Foster Drive, but across town at the district’s Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
Narcisse has already made temporary, emergency changes to the school schedule. The latest change, which went into effect Tuesday and will last through Labor Day weekend, specifies that middle and high schools end the day an hour early, at 1:25 p.m. That affects almost 17,000 children in grades six to 12.
School system officials say they are seeking waivers from state education leaders from certain attendance rules for instructional time that students have lost and are expected to lose. High school students, for instance, have to spend a minimum time in school each year; they also have to spend a minimum time in specific classes in order for those classes to count on their high school transcripts.
Thursday’s board agenda has other action items arising from the transportation crisis:
- Buying new routing software from the Canadian company, Bus Planner Inc., for $103,655. It would replace purchased routing software from TripSpark Technologies, based in suburban Denver. School officials say the latest TripSpark software has not worked as advertised, which contributed to the current crisis. School officials ended up reverting to the district’s old routing software late in the summer, adding to opening-of-school confusion.
- $3,000 one-year-only stipends for cafeteria workers, costing $1.5 million. These workers forced the cancellation of classes Monday after many of them announced they would join the sickout that bus drivers started on Friday.
- Changes to the payment schedule for one-year-only stipends to transportation employees, most of which the board approved Aug. 17. The proposal is to pay out $7,000 not in lump sums, but monthly at the rate of $700 for 10 months.
- Setting a $40-hour overtime “call-out" rate for bus mechanics. In addition to bus drivers, the district is short on mechanics.
Student attendance climbed Wednesday, but had not yet recovered to where it stood prior to the bus driver sickout that began Friday and which forced the cancellation of classes on Monday.
Friday’s sickout came hours after the School Board approved a one-time-only $9,500 stipend for transportation employees. That’s on top of $3,000 in previously approved stipends for support workers. Consequently, transportation workers are receiving a total of $12,500 in added pay for this school year.
Many drivers, however, pressed unsuccessfully for the board to go further and approve a large, permanent pay raise.
School bus driver salaries in Baton Rouge start at $19,150 a year and increase little over time. The drivers are among the lowest paid in the state.
Bottom-rung school cafeteria workers in Baton Rouge start at $15.67 an hour. That's $16,869 a year if they are on a six-hour daily schedule and $19,681 a year if they work for seven hours a day.