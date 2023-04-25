Brandon Fontenot walked into a conference room at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Monday afternoon to a warm welcome.
“Yes, we have a principal!” exclaimed Edgardo Tenreiro, chief executive officer of the hospital.
It was Fontenot’s first day at his new job as principal of Capitol High School.
The historically Black high school, which opened in 1950, is returning to local control after years under the oversight of the state. Fontenot takes over with little more than three months to go before students return to the 1000 North 23rd Street campus from summer break.
The hospital conference room served as the meeting space for the governance committee overseeing the new incarnation of Capitol High. Tenreiro is its chairman.
Fontenot, who has a 17-year career in public education in Louisiana, promised, "we will make this city proud."
“We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we can do it,” Fontenot said. “I’m excited.”
Capitol High will be Fontenot’s fifth turn as a school principal.
Most recently he served as principal of GEO Next Generation High School, a charter school in Baton Rouge that he has led since July 2021. His longest tenure was from 2018 to 2021 when he led St. Helena high school in Greensburg. His first principalship, which lasted a year starting in 2016, was leading Port Allen Middle School.
St. Helena and GEO were both active in sending students to take classes at nearby college campuses. The new Capitol High is similar, though it is more focused on healthcare careers as part of a partnership with Baton Rouge General. Fontenot said he wants to assess the current operations at Capitol High before settling on the right mix of college-level courses that Capitol should offer.
“I have to evaluate what they already have and see if it is working before making changes,” he said.
Before becoming a principal, Fontenot spent eight years working for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, the bulk of that time at Woodlawn High. At Woodlawn, he worked as a physical education teacher as well as serving as head football and track coach. His last two years, he was Woodlawn’s assistant principal.
Fontenot grew up in Baton Rouge, but graduated not as a Capitol Lion but as a Buccaneer at Broadmoor High. He later graduated in 2006 from Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in education and seven years after that earned a master’s degree from Southern in educational leadership.
Fontenot urged the Capitol community to exercise patience as the new high school takes shape.
“This is going to be a process, but we are going to do good things, we are going to be successful,” Fontenot said.
The school’s governance committee was active in the principal selection process. They conducted interviews on April 4 with Fontenot and the two other finalists: Kimberly James, an assistant principal at Napoleonville Middle School; and Xavier Rawls-Stromile, an assistant principal at Tara High in Baton Rouge. The final selection of Fontenot was made by Superintendent Sito Narcisse.
“I thought we had a good process, we believe we selected the right individual, so we are happy to have you here,” Tenreiro told Fontenot.
Hiring for staff began prior to Fontenot’s arrival, but has picked up since. The committee learned Monday that the school system has received about 26 applications — about half of them coming since Fontenot’s hiring was made known internally — for a likely 29 instructional positions at the school. At least seven applicants are current employees of Capitol High, which has been run since 2019 by the nonprofit Capitol Educational Foundation.
Committee member Jack Harrell, a board member with the Capitol High Alumni Association, said he hopes more current Capitol High staff apply, saying some believe wrongly that the school system won’t honor their wishes to work only at Capitol.
“There is a misconception that if they sign on the dotted line, (the school system) will just send them anywhere,” Harrell said.
The new Capitol High is now looking for an assistant principal — 20 people had applied as of Monday; the deadline is Friday.
Fontenot told the committee that he wants an assistant principal who complements his own skills.
“I want someone who is instructionally sound, and that will allow me to focus on other areas when I need to,” he said.