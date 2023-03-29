A new batch of11,500 Chromebooks is being distributed to Baton Rouge public schools, laptops which now have cell service that will allow students constant access to the internet outside of school even if they don't have wi-fi at home.
Via a $2 million grant, T-Mobile has agreed to finance two years of free home cell service for students using the newly purchased cell-friendly laptops.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced the grant Wednesday as well as a planned special celebration Thursday morning at Liberty High to showcase the arrival of these new devices to schools.
In 2016, East Baton Rouge first began purchasing Chromebooks for most grades. In spring 2020, soon after the COVID pandemic hit Louisiana, the public school district allowed all students to bring their Chromebooks home.
Federal funds during the pandemic helped the district continue to replenish its inventory of Chromebooks and other devices. Special programs also allowed many families to access the internet from home for free or at heavily discounted rates.
In a news release Wednesday, parish school officials said the new, upgraded laptops will allow “our students to access internet-based education resources and platforms anywhere they are working.” The improved technology is aimed at high school students and at narrowing the “digital divide” in the United States, where a quarter of students lack “adequate home internet access.
“That reality is about to shift for EBR high school students,” according to the release.
Editor's Note: The original announcement from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system erronously described the $2 million grant from T-Mobile as paying for 11,500 new Chromebooks. In truth, T-Mobile's grant is paying strictly for two years of free cellular service for students using those Chromebooks.