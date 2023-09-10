In a bid to turn the corner on a chaotic school year dominated by an ongoing transportation crisis, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system on Monday is rolling out new bus routes, reestablishing a much-criticized transfer point for elementary-age kids and adding 7 minutes to the school day for middle and high school students.
At the same time, school officials have been busy hiring new bus drivers to fill a severe shortage as well as working to get more vehicles on the road by repairing more buses as well as leasing or purchasing even more buses.
Monday will be the culmination of the third major bus routing effort undertaken by the school system in a month’s time. New bus cards were sent home with schoolchildren Thursday and Friday.
“We want to have reliable service, so we are beginning our new plan on Monday, and if families have questions, we’re here to support them,” Chief of Operations Monique Scott-Spaulding told School Board members Thursday night.
When the school year began Aug. 9, many parents tried to little or no avail to email or call the transportation department to alert it to the mushrooming problems they were experiencing.
To prevent a similar communications vacuum, the school system has set up a hotline that is running through the weekend to field calls from parents in case they have concerns. The phone number is (225) 226-3660 and the email is transportationsconcerns@ebrschools.org. The hotline ran from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and is running again from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Monday brings with it new start and end times for Baton Rouge middle and schools that will remain in effect for the rest of the fall semester.
The opening bell at middle and high schools will ring at 7:05 a.m., 5 minutes earlier than traditionally, and the final bell will ring at 2:27 p.m., 2 minutes later than traditionally. Class periods will now be 99 minutes, two minutes longer than previously.
The board approved the new schedule Thursday in order to make up instructional time lost over the first month of school, enough to comply with state law. The roughly 8,000 middle and high school students who ride the bus will get picked up for school 15 minutes earlier as well.
Newly purchased routing software, which school officials say did not work as advertised, hampered previous bus routing efforts. About two weeks before school started, the district reverted to its older software to devise routes, adding to the confusion.
The school system is trying again.
On Aug. 24, the board approved spending almost $104,000 to purchase a routing software package from Bus Planner Inc., based in Ontario, Canada.
According to Thursday’s board presentation, the school system plans to run a total of 854 routes Monday, some largely carried over, some brand-new.
Rob Howle, supervisor of transportation, said the department is using bits of the old software, “but we’ve converted the bulk of our data to the new software.” He cautioned that the data in the twice-daily transportation reports sent to board members will shift.
“It’s going to fluctuate because we’re going to have times when we add runs in certain areas, but we take away runs from certain areas,” Howle said.
Binford Sloan, a consultant with Bus Planner, appeared remotely Thursday to explain his company’s software. He said the software will be collecting and analyzing data from buses on how long different segments of the routes take to run, removing much of the guesswork.
“Your stop times are going to be much more accurate, the links between the runs … everything that we do with that vehicle from the beginning of its route in the morning to the very end of the evening,” Sloan said.
One big change starting Monday is the restoration of an elementary transfer point. A total of 1,135 children will be riding 28 new routes created to accommodate the new transfers.
Transportation officials, however, know that transfers, which involve two bus rides rather than just one, are unpopular and mean longer days for children, so they expect some children assigned to transfer won’t show up. If children are no-shows for 10 days, they will be dropped from the bus rolls, they say.
It’s not clear how many routes have been eliminated as a result of the recent changes since different reports employ different measures.
For instance, the school system reported that on Friday morning district buses scheduled at least 802 routes, failing to run only three of them. With 854 routes planned for Monday, that would mean 52 more routes are planned. But Friday’s report may exclude bus runs associated with special education students. Attempts by The Advocate to get district officials to explain their data were unsuccessful.
The district shortage of bus drivers, while still large, is a little less thanks to recent new hires. Chief of Human Resources Nichola Hall said that as of Thursday, the district had hired 35 new drivers. At least 21 of those have been hired since the School Board on Aug. 17 approved $9,500 in one-year-only stipends for transportation workers — on top of $3,000 in previously approved stipends — bringing total extra pay $12,500.
Some bus drivers had pressed unsuccessfully for permanent pay raises, prompting a two-day sickout that forced the cancellation of classes on Aug. 21.
The number of active bus drivers, however, has changed little over the past three weeks. That suggests new drivers are mostly replacing drivers who have quit recently or are newly inactive.
Broken-down buses have also been a big problem this past month. Some drivers have complained particularly about problems with propane buses that the district has purchased in recent years.
Industry representatives recently informed the district that on many propane buses, starters are being damaged when drivers try to start the bus too quickly. Scott-Spaulding said from now on drivers will have to do monthly training, in-person or online, to avoid such problems.
“When you start the (propane) bus, there is a process that has to happen before you can fully move forward,” she said. “Without them knowing that, we’re spending way too much money on replacing starters on propane buses.”
The school system is also going on a spending spree to purchase or lease new buses.
Kelvin Ridgley, director of transportation, who has been with the district barely a month, said the goal is “having an adequate fleet moving forward.”
“More than 100 buses are coming in between October and July,” he said.