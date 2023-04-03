With barely four months before students arrive, the race is on to get Capitol High School in Baton Rouge ready for its latest incarnation, including the most pressing task, picking a principal.
”In an ideal world, we would have had a one-year transition. We didn’t,” observed Edgardo Tenreiro, chief executive officer of Baton Rouge General Health System.
Last year, Tenreiro joined forces with East Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent Sito Narcisse to regain local control of Capitol High after 14 years of state control and reopen it as a healthcare-focused high school that would help train future medical professionals.
State leaders agreed in October to the return, but required the parish school system to retain a traditional high school like the one that has operated on the 1000 N. 23rd St. campus for years.
The compromise calls for a hybrid school: a traditional neighborhood school operating alongside the new healthcare program, which will be aligned with a similar K-8 feeder program that Baton Rouge General is sponsoring next door to Capitol at Park Elementary.
Both Capitol and Park are “focus choice” programs, which function similarly to magnet programs, but involve partnerships with big employers, in this case Baton Rouge General, and don’t typically set a minimum admissions requirement but require students instead to maintain good grades to stay enrolled.
Tenreiro serves as chair of the newly formed Capitol Governance Committee, which is overseeing the formation of the new high school. After an organizational meeting in early March, the new body decided to hold its meetings in the open, including its second meeting, which was held Thursday at Baton Rouge General’s Mid-City hospital, a mile away from Capitol High.
“Our goal is to make Capitol so successful that we will have a waiting list of people who will want to go there,” Tenreiro said.
After many weeks of little news, things have heated up over the past month.
On March 16, the School Board agreed to some basics, including an attendance zone, a high school grade configuration and its hybrid nature.
Four days later, the school system began advertising for a new Capitol High principal. Eleven people applied. The seven applicants who were deemed as meeting the job qualification were interviewed by district staff late last week, and they are being narrowed to three finalists. Narcisse is planning to pick someone by this coming Thursday
The governance committee will soon get their chance, themselves conducting public interviews on Tuesday of the three finalists. Based on those interviews, they plan to make recommendations to Narcisse before he makes his final decision.
“We are opening a high school in two months, give or take, and this is the most important position in the school,” Arcelius Brickhouse, chief of schools for the school system, told the committee.
Committee members had reservations, though, about the speed of the hiring process.
Carrie Griffin Monica, executive director of Stand For Children Louisiana, said the process feels rushed to her.
“I just want to make sure we are prepared to ask the right questions and figure out who the best quality candidate is,” Monica said.
Tenreiro expressed sympathy with Monica’s concerns.
“To me it feels rushed, but to me the consequences of not having a process is worse than waiting two or six weeks to have a process that is in line with our expectations,” Tenreiro said.
That said, the committee could seek a delay in principal hiring if it’s not happy with the applicants.
“We have to have backbone to say we won’t just fill a slot,” said committee member Paul Douglas, a senior vice president of business development & human resources for Baton Rouge General.
The new principal, who is scheduled to start work April 17, after the school district returns from spring break, will have a lot to do quickly, including likely hiring an almost entirely new staff in a matter of weeks.
The return agreement with the state calls for the new Capitol to interview current faculty at the high school for jobs. The governing committee, however, learned that only three current instructional staff members have done so, out of about 37 who work there now.
Nishawn Stovall, a district administrator who works for Chief of Staff Caron Smith, explained that many current Capitol High staff are uncertified. The current Capitol High, while not technically a charter school, functions like one and, unlike traditional public schools in Louisiana, is not obliged by law to hire certified faculty.
Another question is how many students the new Capitol High will have. Stovall said the school system is presuming that about 400 students will be enrolled in the fall, with 50 ninth-graders coming from the new healthcare program. About 360 students attend the current Capitol High, and they have a guaranteed spot at the new Capitol if they choose to stay.
Tenreiro said enrollment needs to grow over time.
“I think the new building will not be viable with less than 600 students,” he said.
The governing committee planned but put off an update on the status of plans to improve or possibly build a new facility. Tenreiro said he is anticipating that Capitol High would operate in its current facility for at least two more years, meaning a new facility would not be ready until summer 2025 at earliest.