Looking for a long-term staging area, the contractor handling the widening of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge is negotiating with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system to lease property at BR FLAIM that abuts the highway.
Parents at the popular magnet school in Baton Rouge, however, have raised an array of concerns and want the contractor to take a range of precautions to head off potential problems such as poor air quality, upsetting a buried landfill on the property, drainage, security, rodents and increased traffic.
“We are deeply concerned that the location for construction staging may cause threats to our children's well-being and may also violate environmental standards and recent executive orders,” the parent-teacher organization for the school wrote in a six-page letter dated April 4.
The contractor is Kiewit/Boh, a joint venture of Kiewit Infrastructure South of Westlake, Texas, and Boh Bros. Construction of New Orleans.
Rudy Ourso, a Kiewit/Boh representative, said the parents offered “thoughtful comments and concerns.”
“Please know that we are carefully considering these elements and are working with the project team to address each one,” Ourso said.
The contractor plans to share its analyses and determinations with the parents at a meeting at the school that will occur at a still-to-be determined date in May.
Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the school system, had similar things to say.
“I know there have been a lot of concerns from the community and we are working on trying to address them,” Shamlin said.
The proposed lease is not expected to come to a vote by the parish School Board until June.
BR FLAIM, short for Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet, educates about 530 students and has an A letter grade from the state. The school is known for immersing its students with daily instruction in French, Spanish or Mandarin Chinese.
Its campus, originally built as Valley Park school, is located at 4510 Bawell St. It stretches south from Bawell to I-10 on its southern edge.
The $872 million project calls for adding a new lane in each direction between La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the I-10/12 split. The corridor is one of the most congested in the state.
Kiewit/Boh and school system officials visited BR FLAIM three times in March to explain the project, and parents in attendance peppered them with detailed questions.
David Hawley, a member of the school’s parent-teacher organization with two kids at the school, said BR FLAIM has an energetic group of parents with varied backgrounds.
“We’re very fortunate; as far as professionals go we have a lot of attorneys, professors, engineers, we even have an audiologist,” Hawley said. “They all lent their expertise so we could put all that in a letter.”
Hawley said he’s particularly concerned about possible declines in air quality from kicked up dust and silicate matter as well as the increased traffic and heavier vehicles that will be coming and going along Nairn Drive, which is on the western edge of the campus.
“It’s easy to mitigate for those things and really easy to monitor, but they need to have a plan and action levels in place,” Hawley said.
The school building was constructed decades ago atop an old landfill. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has designated the land as safe for future development, but in their letter the parents express concern as to whether the property meets current safety standards and whether there’s a chance the contractor’s activity will disturb the grounds and “cause toxic substances to surface.”
How much Kiewit/Boh would pay the school system to lease the property is uncertain. Shamlin said an outside real estate agent is looking into the matter for the school system as part of the negotiations, but he said the value will be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Hawley said that a school official indicated at one of the meetings last month that the money generated by the lease will go to BR FLAIM, but the parents want that detailed in writing.
Hawley said the initial meeting with the contractor and school officials was contentious at times, but the parties are working better together now.
“Overall it’s a positive situation,” he said. “It looks like they are going to listen to us and work with us to have our concerns addressed.”