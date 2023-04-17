Traffic backs up on Interstate 10 East at the Nairn Drive overpass on Monday, April 10, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The north side of I-10 is where contractor Kiewit/Boh has proposed setting up a staging area as it embarks on a five-year long project to widen the interstate. The land is part of the campus of BR FLAIM, a popular magnet school in Baton Rouge. The project calls for adding a new lane in each direction between La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the I-10/12 split. The corridor is one of the most congested in the state.