Instead of getting back to normal, this week has been fresh hell for some Baton Rouge families already weary after a month of issues with school bus transportation.
The center of that hell Monday afternoon was at North Sherwood Forest Drive. That’s where the school system on Monday reopened a transfer point for elementary-age kids.
The abrupt removal of the transfer point has been blamed for some of the chaos that has marked the 2023-24 school year, which began Aug. 9. Reestablishing the much criticized point was part of a series of moves, including new bus routes and a new school schedule, all meant to help the school system turn the corner on the ongoing crisis. The plan was to serve about 1,100 elementary-age children and 28 bus routes at transfer.
The new transfer point, however, did not function Monday as planned.
Several parents took to social media to complain that their children were stuck at transfer for an extended period of time, as long as two hours, waiting aboard hot buses until the buses were allowed to exit. Some parents opted not to wait and took the unusual step of coming to the point in person to pick up their children themselves.
“When (my daughter) came home she told me she was crying, too afraid to ask to pee after having been on a bus for TWO HOURS,” parent M.E. Cormier told The Advocate in a series of messages. “She's SEVEN. I'm SEETHING.”
Cormier had been cautiously optimistic that things were finally settling down. Her children were starting to enjoy their daily ride to school.
No more.
“My children will be carpooling for the rest of the week,” Cormier said.
The Advocate posed several questions late Monday to officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system seeking a better understanding of the state of student transportation this week, but as of Tuesday night was still awaiting answers.
A few parents with concerns Monday have reported those concerns have been resolved, but it is unclear how many families are still having issues.
School officials forwarded The Advocate a report saying that on Monday morning at least 810 bus routes were scheduled, only four routes were not run and 13 buses suffered mechanical issues. However, the reports, which have been coming out twice a day, don’t capture some of the issues families are having, including how many kids the buses fail to pick up or when the children are arriving at school or home.
As with the start of the crisis, families who send their children to popular magnet elementary schools appear to be having it the worst. These schools draw from all over town, and consequently it is more challenging to transport the children who live furthest away so they arrive at school in a reasonable time frame.
Cormier’s children attend one such school, the A-rated Mayfair Lab School.
Parents have a phone app called WheresTheBus to track their children as they ride the bus to and from school, but the app has often proved ineffective this year amid the constant shifting of buses, drivers and routes.
Cormier, however, has attached air tags to the backpacks of her two children so she knows where they are at all times. Their bus left Mayfair’s campus at 9880 Hyacinth Ave. at 3:30 p.m. Monday and reached the transfer point seven miles away at 3:55 p.m., and then it just stayed there.
Nearly an hour later, at 4:52 p.m., Cormier began calling the district’s hotline but couldn’t get through. The hotline was set up over the weekend, but several parents complained about not being able to reach anyone on the hotline or getting poor service if their call was answered.
Cormier called the same number 14 times over the next 18 minutes but got no answer, capturing her failure with a screenshot of her phone. Distraught, Cormier saw an online post from a parent at another school who said the district was allowing parents to come and pick up their children at the transfer point, which is usually strictly off limits.
Hearing that, Cormier’s husband, Paul, sped off to get the kids. After persuading a deputy to let him look, the he began an extended hunt, enlisting the help of whoever he could find before finally locating the right bus. He wasn’t the only parent.
“He was searching every bus at the transfer station looking for our kids,” Cormier said. “He didn't see any bus that had more than 10 kids on it, and there were less than 20 buses total.”
Cormier said three kids were still left on the bus and at least one of them didn’t arrive at the family’s house until 7 p.m., nearly four hours after school let out.
Several parents at Baton Rouge Center for the Visual and Performing Center also reported traumatic encounters with transportation Monday. BRCVPA is currently operating not far from Mayfair at the former Kenilworth Middle while its main campus on South Acadian Thruway is rebuilt.
One BRCVPA parent posted at 6:45 p.m. Monday on Facebook that his son, who was supposed to stay on campus, instead was wrongly put on a bus and was nowhere to be found. A few minutes later the child finally arrived.
“We already talked to the parents and the child is at home,” said Kelvin Ridgley, director of transportation, on Monday, when asked about the case. “He fell asleep on the bus. Driver next left the bus."
The Advocate reached out to this parent Monday but got no response.
April Newman, also a parent at BRCVPA, had no problems with transportation previously, but bus problems this year have forced her to repeatedly miss time at work, and this week things got even worse. She said the latest bus route she received was wrong and she was given a new pickup time that was also wrong, compelling her to drive her son to school and miss work yet again.
Newman sent an email Tuesday, her second in a month, to Superintendent Sito Narcisse laying out her complaints — Narcisse responded late Tuesday that someone would be giving her a call.
The breakdown of the WheresTheBus app and the consequently lack of GPS tracking of children is particularly aggravating for Newman.
“As of this week, we don't know what bus our child is supposed to be riding on any given day or what time it will be at our stop,” Newman wrote. “Without GPS tracking, we have no way to ensure that our child is safely delivered home. This is a 7-year-old child!”