Already honored in 2020 as a teacher of the year for Louisiana, Nathalie Roy is now getting recognition on the world stage.
Roy is a Latin teacher at Glasgow Middle who has gained recognition via her Roman Technology course where her students build things using techniques pioneered by the Romans, including most recently constructing a Roman Road through the campus of the Baton Rouge school.
Now, she is one of six finalists for the annual “Dedicated Teacher Award” sponsored by the Cambridge University Press, part of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The finalists were chosen from more than 11,000 teachers nominated from 99 nations. They were selected by a seven-judge panel.
Roy learned of the latest honor on Tuesday.
“WHAT?!” Roy subsequently posted on social media. “It's hard not to laugh because I know that what I do daily is what nearly every teacher does without fanfare or appreciation.”
Now, the contest has shifted online where people can vote on their favorite teacher. Roy is up against teachers from India, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. The overall winner will be picked June 6.
Roy was chosen from the region that includes North and South America and will receive $630 worth of books or digital resources, plus a trophy and publicity for her effort. The overall winner will receive a special package of professional development.
Roy was nominated anonymously by one of her students, who submitted a one-paragraph essay. The student cited Roy’s Roman Technology projects but also her role as a sponsor of a Girl Scout troop and the middle school’s LGBTQ club, saying that Roy “makes an impression on everyone she meets.”