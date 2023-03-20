After a series of incidents, including a schoolwide fight earlier this month at an alternative school, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is resuming routine searches of schools for drugs and weapons.
School officials announced this development early Monday in a robocall to parents as well as school-level messages describing it as part of the district’s commitment to “to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff.”
The searches will be conducted with law enforcement personnel and trained dogs who are part of K9 units and will occur on a “regular basis.” They will be limited to middle and high schools.
“The intention is to provide thorough searches with as little disruption to students and staff as possible,” said Ben Lemoine, a spokesperson for the school district.
The school system has conducted similar searches at schools off and on for decades, sometimes on an as-needed basis, sometimes randomly. School officials did not detail how the new searches are different from security measures schools had been previoulsy taking.
Which campuses are searched will be determined based on “security information gathered and any incidents causing security concerns” and there will be no published schedule of searches, according to a followup news release Monday.
“Law enforcement officers and school staff will announce that the school is on lockdown and ask students to remove their shoes and outerwear, empty all pockets and place their belongings in the hallway,” according to the release.
Also, the K-9 officers and their accompanying dogs “will not physically engage students up close, and no staff or officers will physically touch students during this process.”