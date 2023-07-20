Rather than having four board members lead up contract renewal negotiations with Superintendent Sito Narcisse, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted Thursday to revert to its traditional approach of having its president and vice president take the lead on such talks.
Otherwise, the board is sticking with the plan it agreed to preliminarily on July 6 to start formal talks with Narcisse, but only after the board finishes the 2023-24 budget. A final budget vote is scheduled for July 31, meaning contract negotiations would not begin until August.
Board member Patrick Martin V pushed for the late change. The vote was 7-1, with only board member Katie Kennison voting against the proposal. Board member Shashonnie Steward did not attend Thursday’s meeting.
Board President Dadrius Lanus went along with Martin’s motion, but he defended having four board members lead up the negotiations as a way of bringing “transparency” to the process.
On July 6, Lanus originally called this foursome a “committee,” but changed “committee” to “group,” so as to sidestep Louisiana open meeting laws that require board-created committees to meet in public.
A couple of the speakers, however, assailed the idea as still potentially a violation of the state open meeting laws.
The decision to start contract talks is a key, but hard-won show of support for the 47-year-old Narcisse, who recently tested his board relations when he unsuccessfully sought the superintendency of Broward County, Florida, the sixth-largest school district in the country.
On Saturday, the board is holding an all-day retreat where it plans to start sketching out in broad strokes what it expects in a superintendent and what it wants Narcisse to agree to.
The retreat, which is open to the public, is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Executive Center, 250 S. Foster Drive.