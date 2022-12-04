Four of the nine seats on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board have question marks next to them, questions that voters will answer this coming Saturday at the ballot box.
On Nov. 8, voters filled the other five other parish school board seats, returning just two incumbents to office and installing three new faces on the board. When these five people take office Jan. 1, they will already form a majority voting bloc of candidates supported by school choice-friendly organizations.
After the results of the four Dec. 10 runoff elections, that majority will likely grow to a supermajority.
Runoffs were necessary after no candidate was able to earn more than 50% of the vote that day. The runoffs are in Districts 4, 7, 8 and 9.
The Nov. 8 School Board elections generated a lot of attention, fueled by a flood of spending by outside groups united in their support for charter schools — but differing at times on which candidate they supported.
These outside interest groups accounted for 80% of the more than $2 million in campaign spending that has been reported so far. The political arms of two groups, Baton Rouge Alliance for Students and Stand for Children Louisiana, have reported the most spending so far: $776,000 and $638,000, respectively. The next biggest spender has been the political arm of Democrats for Education Reform, $189,000.
The pace of spending has slowed since Nov. 8, but has not stopped.
The quietest — and most surprising — race
The quietest race so far is in District 8, where incumbent Connie Bernard, a Republican, landed a surprising spot in a runoff against newcomer Katie Kennison, a Democrat. Bernard pulled off this feat despite announcing in early September that she was quitting her re-election bid.
Between early September and Nov. 20, Bernard has reported spending just $6, to cover hosting fees for her website. Since Nov. 20, though, Bernard has spent an undisclosed amount of money on at least one mailer.
Kennison has spent even less: $0. She says she is accepting no outside contributions for her campaign.
By contrast, Joseph Britt, who was edged out of the runoff, spent $64,000 from his own campaign funds. Outside groups added another $111,000 in direct and indirect spending on his behalf.
Where outside groups could win
Outside groups have the best shot at seeing their candidates win the runoffs in District 4 and District 9.
In District 4, newcomer Shashonnie Steward fell 271 votes shy of winning outright on Nov. 8. She is the head of a company that tracks and provides service to incarcerated youth.
Steward faces Monique Wicks Robinson, operator of a nonprofit, which features an after-school program. Both are Democrats.
Steward, who is 43, has a commanding financial advantage.
As of Nov. 20, Steward had $7,300 left to spend, while Robinson had only $13.14 left. Also, outside groups continue to boost Steward, spending almost $200,000 so far on her behalf.
Robinson, who is 41 and also works as a bookkeeper and tax accountant, said more financial support would allow her to hire more canvassers. She said knocking on doors has been the most satisfying part of the campaign.
“I see the bright eyes. I see the eagerness to learn,” she said “I see the attention they give.”
Like District 4, the District 9 race features a well-financed newcomer, Patrick Martin V, a Republican, against an opponent, Pamela Taylor Johnson, a Democrat, with limited resources.
Martin, who is 55 and an LSU administrator, led on Nov. 8 with 37% of the vote to Johnson’s 33%. Incumbent David Tatman, a Republican, with 29%, failed to make the runoff.
It’s been the most expensive school board race so far, costing more than $350,000. Johnson, a retired juvenile court judge, spent only $7,200 of that total.
As of Nov. 20, Johnson, who is 67, had about $5,200 left in the bank to Martin’s $14,300. Martin also has enjoyed about $130,000 in outside spending so far on his behalf.
Sixty-five percent of the voters on Nov. 8 were Republican; Martin’s challenge is to win over fellow Republicans who voted for Tatman. Also, District 9 favors Martin demographically since it is 68% White and 24% Black. Martin is White and Johnson is Black.
Another incumbent fights for his seat
Future PAC, the political action committee for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and a player in past School Board elections, has stepped up its activity for the runoffs, most notably in the District 7 race. That race pits incumbent Mike Gaudet, a Republican, against challenger Cathy Carmichael, a Democrat.
In the leadup to the Nov. 8 election, the education reform community was split, with some sticking with Gaudet, who they’d backed in the past, and newcomer Gloria Wall, a Republican and a physical therapist.
Future PAC endorsed both Gaudet and Wall, but gave neither any money.
Meanwhile The Alliance, via its Red Stick Leaders for Students affiliated group, not only backed Wall, but also financed attack ads against Gaudet. Stand for Children spent heavily to boost Gaudet.
Gaudet made enemies in the charter school community as he grew increasingly worried about whether the market for charter schools was growing saturated in Baton Rouge. Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.
After Wall fell short on Nov. 8, Future PAC finally contributed $5,000 to Gaudet and has been spending additional money boosting his campaign.
The Alliance, with no endorsed candidate lest in the race, has shifted its spending to other races while Stand has continued to support Gaudet.
Gaudet, a 69-year-old retired Albemarle executive who joined the board in 2017, has not forgotten the blitz of negative advertising.
“I am still disappointed in it,” Gaudet said in an interview. “I think it gives people a bad taste in their mouth about schools and the School Board. As much as it was disparaging to me, I think it disparaged the whole East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and school system.”
Gaudet’s opponent, Cathy Carmichael, led the Nov. 8 voting with 40% to Gaudet’s 35%.
Carmichael, 45, is one of only two candidates still standing out of a coalition of six candidates who pledged not to be influenced by outside money. Johnson is the only other member of that coalition to make the runoff.
Carmichael, a dietitian and an outspoken parent of three children in the public school system, faces an uphill battle against Gaudet.
District 7, which is centered around the area south of LSU, is historically a politically conservative district, but it has grown more competitive.
Though heavily outspent, Carmichael is running a spirited grassroots campaign, with a passionate base of supporters who are often critical of Supt. Sito Narcisse and the board. She co-leads the group Friends of Public Education.
“I am hopeful that the public school parents in District 7 will wake up and smell the coffee and get up and vote on December 10 if they care about the future of the school system,” she said.
Gaudet recently landed Wall’s endorsement.
“Like me, Mike is a conservative who wants what is best for all the children in our parish,” Wall said in a mailer highlighting the endorsement.
Carmichael issued a statement questioning how genuine Wall’s endorsement is given past attacks against Gaudet and Wall indicating that she planned to stay out of politics in the future.
“This is more evidence that for many this is about politics and not the children we serve,” Carmichael said.
The runoffs may be close, if only because of likely low turnout. Turnout is also likely to be dampened by holiday activities.
Carmichael said she’s had several people prematurely congratulate her on winning.
“One of my neighbors, until I proved it to her, didn’t know there was going to be a runoff,” Carmichael said.