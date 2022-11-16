School performance scores released Wednesday show that nearly half of the public schools in the Baton Rouge region have managed to return to where they were before the pandemic, with most of the growth occurring over the last school year.
The trend tracks the state as a whole, where 47% of schools are scoring as high or higher than where they were three years ago.
Some of the schools locally that took the biggest slide, though, have not fully rebounded and a few schools that have opened recently are struggling out the gate.
Out of 261 schools in the region that earned letter grades Wednesday, 48 earned As — 18.4% — and 25 earned Fs — 9.6%.
That’s better than the state as whole which had a lower percentage of schools earning As and a slighter higher percentage earning Fs this year.
Louisiana annually rates the overall academic performance of its public schools via numerical scores and letter grades. The numerical scores range from 0 to 150. Schools that score below 50 earn Fs. Schools that score at least 90 points earn As.
The scores are based largely on how students perform overall on standardized tests as well as how much growth students achieve compared to how they did in the past. High schools earn credit from a variety of additional factors, including the difficulty of the courses students take and the rates at which students graduate.
The last time Louisiana issued school letter grades was in fall 2019. Owing to the pandemic, Louisiana canceled testing entirely in spring 2020. The state did give tests in spring 2021 and issued results later that year, but waived any consequences due to continuing school disruption from the pandemic.
If those results had counted last year, Baton Rouge would have added several more F schools to its ranks. Schools with F letter grades are subject to increasing sanctions and potential state takeover. Many districts in recent years have closed their chronically low-performing schools rather than risk takeover.
The return of letter grades means the clock has started up again for F schools to improve or face repercussions.
In addition to rating individual schools, Louisiana has resumed giving letter grades and scores to school districts.
Four of the 10 top-rated districts in the state are in the Baton Rouge region, led by the perennially top-rated Zachary school system, followed directly behind by West Feliciana Parish. In fourth and fifth place are Central schools and Ascension Parish. All four districts earned A letter grades
Livingston Parish, with a high B, was just edged out of the top 10 in the state.
“I am so proud of our students, faculty, and staff,” Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier said Wednesday. “Our success is because of your hard work and dedication, which has produced continuous growth for our students.”
About half of the school districts in the Baton Rouge region have returned to where they were or have improved upon their 2019 levels. The other half, though, have gone the other way.
City of Baker has fallen the furthest. It slid from a D to an F letter grade and it is now ranked last in the state. Three of its four schools have Fs, including Baker High, which has declined 12.5 points compared to where it was in 2019.
Tangipahoa and East Baton Rouge parishes also have declined compared to 2019 by 3 and 2.6 points, respectively.
East Baton Rouge has 12 F schools currently, slightly less than in 2019. Except for Capitol and Park Forest middle schools, the other 10 F schools are either schools that didn’t exist three years ago or previously performed better. Southeast Middle School has fallen the most, declining 18.5 points, bringing it from a C to a F letter grade.
IDEA University Prep, a charter school that opened last year, has the lowest score in the Baton Rouge region. Many of its students came from UP Elementary, a charter school that closed in 2021, which also was among the lower-performing schools in the area.
IDEA’s two other charter schools in Baton Rouge are performing better, though both are also in academic trouble, with IDEA Bridge 0.3 of a point shy of a D and IDEA Innovation just 0.4 of a point above an F. Both are the biggest charters in the region and they are operated by IDEA Public Schools based in the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas.
Last year, IDEA’s lone school in New Orleans, IDEA Oscar Dunn, was closed due to low enrollment.
Six East Baton Rouge Parish public schools have improved their way out of the academic cellar over the past three years. Of that group Park Elementary improved the most, 14.8 points, lifting the school from a F to a C letter grade.
In the Baton Rouge region, Belle Rose Primary School in Assumption Parish grew the most over the past three years, 23.5 points, bringing it as well from an F to a C.
Of the six schools in the state-run Recovery School District, three had Fs and three were Ds. The most improved was Capitol High, which has improved 6.9 points in the past three years, lifting it from an F to a D. In October, the state agreed to hand back control of Capitol High to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system 14 years after the state took it over.
St. Helena Parish was one of six school districts in Louisiana whose scores were waived due to disruption caused by last year's Hurricane Ida.
Baton Rouge Magnet High continues to be the highest-performing school in the Baton Rouge region and is ranked seventh in the state. The next highest-performing schools in the region are Westdale Heights Academic Magnet and LSU Lab School.
Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies in Metairie is the highest-performing school in the state this year.