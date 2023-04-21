The United States Secret Service is recruiting new agents and has directed its attention toward LSU student-athletes for fresh talent.
As part of the increased focus on cybersecurity in the university's Scholarship First Agenda, LSU has signed a partnership agreement with the Secret Service that will recruit student-athletes into its ranks.
"They have, with some training and at least for the protective measures of the Secret Service, the physicality, the athleticism, the team mentality, the discipline and team spirit to be able to work together as part of a group," said Elsa Hahne, LSU strategic research communications director. "That’s kind of a given for them already, so it’s a great way for them to essentially go into a super interesting career where their skill sets will already be valued and appreciated from the get-go.”
Student-athletes will be recruited into the Special Agent Talent & Recruitment, or STAR, program that will position them to elected leaders and foreign dignitaries around the world.
STAR recruits can also transition into major cyber and financial criminal investigations, qualify for full tuition reimbursement and receive support for their education and professional development goals.
Golden Richard, LSU professor of computer science and faculty lead on the university's cybersecurity initiative, said working together benefits the Secret Service by pairing ambitious students with experienced agents in cyber crimes.
"It’s essentially now all kinds of federal financial crime; they work in money laundering, credit card fraud and all kinds of credit card schemes or anything that impacts currency in the United States," he said. "It’s much more technical than it was in the beginning. Before, it was about finding the counterfeit machines that are making $20 bills, and now it’s all kinds of schemes for defrauding people out of credit card charges and, on top of that, cryptocurrency stuff.”
The Secret Service is seeking out student-athletes to provide physical and technical skills, Richard said, noting that Secret Service members can serve as both forensic analysts and protective agents.
“They didn’t have civilian analysts, so people doing forensics on cases are Secret Service agents who might be called out the next day to protect Hilary Clinton," he said. "The athleticism is not optional.”
Richard said while students complete their degree programs at LSU, Secret Service officials will work with them to provide valuable experience before they graduate.
“The part before graduation is that the lab will have cybersecurity students in there working with Secret Service agents," he said. "And a cybersecurity student who is interested in becoming more physically fit, or already is, could certainly have a career in the Secret Service.”
Though the physical element of the job is important, Hahne said the need for skilled cybersecurity experts could allow for more opportunities within the Secret Service than before.
"I can’t say for sure, but it sounds like they were more open because they need the technical expertise," she said. "They're willing to broaden the net; everyone doesn’t have to be able to run a marathon.”
Leslie Pichon, LSU alumnus and special agent in charge of the Secret Service's New Orleans field office, said cyberspace is "where crime is going" and promoted the LSU partnership as a perfect fit.
"...LSU students will help us solve real-world law enforcement challenges in the cyber realm, and the recruiting piece also goes hand-in-hand with that," she said in a university statement. "Recruiting athletes is the perfect pipeline for talent since we’re huge on team mentality, discipline and physical fitness.”
As part of the agreement, LSU and the Secret Service will also collaborate on agency-specific research projects, host educational cybersecurity sessions for the elderly and connect students directly with agents for future career opportunities.
“Our partnership with the Secret Service allows us to tackle tough security challenges and through research and talent generation,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said in a university statement. “From the day the Secret Service joined us last year on the stage to announce our intent to become a leader in cybersecurity, they have been committed to breaking the mold and showing the world what an agency and university can achieve by working together.”