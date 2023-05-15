Teacher pay has been a subject of intense controversy in recent months.
At the state level, Gov. John Bel Edwards and state legislators are at odds over whether to give teachers across Louisiana a raise.
At the local level, some school districts are pushing for pay increases, saying they're having a hard time attracting good teachers. Other districts have been forced to close school for "sick-outs" and faced other educator protests after voters rejected new tax increases to pay for pay increases.
Here's a look at how school districts in the Baton Rouge region stack up. Note that these figures are for starting teachers; most districts give regular pay bumps for experience, and those increases vary from district to district.
- Iberville: $55,006
- West Baton Rouge: $51,033
- West Feliciana: $50,272
- Zachary: $50,022
- Central: $50,000
- Ascension: $48,783
- Pointe Coupee: $48,442
- East Baton Rouge: $47,800
- Livingston: $47,117
- East Feliciana: $42,764
- Baker: $41,303
- St. Helena: $41,000