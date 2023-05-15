Teacher pay has been a subject of intense controversy in recent months.

At the state level, Gov. John Bel Edwards and state legislators are at odds over whether to give teachers across Louisiana a raise.

At the local level, some school districts are pushing for pay increases, saying they're having a hard time attracting good teachers. Other districts have been forced to close school for "sick-outs" and faced other educator protests after voters rejected new tax increases to pay for pay increases. 

Here's a look at how school districts in the Baton Rouge region stack up. Note that these figures are for starting teachers; most districts give regular pay bumps for experience, and those increases vary from district to district. 

  • Iberville: $55,006
  • West Baton Rouge: $51,033
  • West Feliciana: $50,272
  • Zachary: $50,022
  • Central: $50,000
  • Ascension: $48,783
  • Pointe Coupee: $48,442
  • East Baton Rouge: $47,800
  • Livingston: $47,117
  • East Feliciana: $42,764
  • Baker: $41,303
  • St. Helena: $41,000

Email Charles Lussier at clussier@theadvocate.com and follow him on Twitter, @Charles_Lussier.

More information

Tags