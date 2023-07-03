BR.ebrsbleaders.010622 17 mw.JPG

School Board President Dadrius Lanus, left, talks with Superintendent Sito Narcisse during a meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board at the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Office in Baton Rouge, La., on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

For decades, East Baton Rouge Parish school superintendents made public the results of their performance evaluation by the school board. But Sito Narcisse, the current superintendent, declined to do so.

Then Narcisse turned over the documents as part of his unsuccessful application for superintendent in Broward County, Florida; the school board there ended up picking someone else. 

Here's a look at the performance documents, which summarize ratings the nine school board members gave him on a range of metrics. For the full story on the ratings and what they mean, read our story here. 

The questions

This document shows the form board members filled out in evaluating Narcisse. They were asked to give him a score from a one, which means "performance is unsatisfactory" to a four, which means "performance exceeds criteria."

Sito Narcisse 2022 Job Evaluation Blank Form

The scores

This document shows how board members rated Narcisse on the criteria above.

The "item number" corresponds with each item on the form. Each of the letters represents one of the school board members; the district made them anonymous. 

The number on the furthest right of the chart represents the average score Narcisse received on each item. 

Sito Narcisse 2022 Job Evaluation Scoresheet

The comments

Board members were also given the chance to give comments. The document below shows what they said. 

Sito Narcisse 2022 Job Evaluation Comments

