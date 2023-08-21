Supt. Sito Narcisse is forging ahead with previously announced plans to reopen Baton Rouge public schools Tuesday after an ongoing employee sickout forced him to cancel classes Monday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system on Monday afternoon announced that on Tuesday schools will start at the time they normally do, but middle and high schools will end an hour early at 1:25 p.m. The early stop time is meant to allow for bus drivers to do extra afternoon runs to get kids home.
This new schedule is set to continue through Labor Day weekend.
“We still expect to provide you a comprehensive update on developments from some very productive meetings today,” said Ben Lemoine, a district spokesman, saying that will go out at 6 p.m. Monday.
Parents, however, remain wary that school will occur Tuesday after being assured over the weekend that school would occur Monday only to later have classes canceled.
With kids stuck at home Monday, Narcisse worked throughout the day to persuade restive employees, particularly bus drivers and cafeteria workers, that they should give up their ongoing sickout. He held successive, closed–to-the-public meetings Monday morning at Glen Oaks High School, first with transportation employees and then with cafeteria workers. They are among the lowest paid employees in the school system. School bus drivers in Baton Rouge are among the lowest paid in Louisiana.
The sickout began Friday when more than half of the district’s drivers called in sick, sparked the school board's decision the day before not to give a permanent pay raise. Instead, the school board granted a large, but one-time-only stipend worth $9,500. Coupled with previously approved $3,000 stipends for support workers and transportation employees are set to make an additional $12,500 this year.
The failure to go further and fund a permanent pay raise, though, continues to rankle drivers, whose starting pay is just $19,150 a year and increases little over time.