Two months ago, Supt. Sito Narcisse’s relations with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board were at a low point, fueled by surprise over budget woes and Narcisse’s decision to chase a plum job running schools in Broward, County, Fla., the sixth largest school district in the nation.
They are all getting along a bit better now.
The board and Narcisse appear to have worked out their differences over the budget. On Monday, a final draft of a district spending plan was released. It’s a document that over time has shifted closer to what Narcisse pushed for originally. A final vote is scheduled for July 31.
And three weeks after falling short in Broward County, Narcisse persuaded the nine board members in Baton Rouge to begin formal talks about renewing his superintendent contract, which is set to expire in June 2024.
Those contract talks are set to start in August, after the budget is finally approved.
In the meantime, the board is holding an all-day retreat where it plans to start sketching out in broad strokes what it expects in a superintendent and what it wants from Narcisse.
“We’re talking about our superintendent and how we’re going to structure our contract needs,” explained Board President Dadrius Lanus.
Saturday’s retreat, which is open to the public, is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Executive Center, 250 S. Foster Drive.
It’s not guaranteed that the board will agree to re-up with Narcisse but the chances of that occurring have grown substantially.
Bumpy ride
It’s been a rocky road in 2023 so far for the 47-year-old native of Long Island, N.Y.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board that hired Narcisse in early 2021 is largely gone. This past January, six new individuals took office. Only three — Mark Bellue, Lanus and Mike Gaudet — returned.
Gaudet, perhaps Narcisse’s strongest booster on the board, immediately pressed this new crop of school board representatives unsuccessfully to consider renewing Narcisse’s contract.
It was an unusual move, given that these six new board members had only just begun to get to know Narcisse. All had just completed campaigns that were critical of the status quo in public schools in Baton Rouge. Also past boards have waited until much later to start such negotiations and have not insisted on a board vote before doing so.
The board kept Narcisse waiting for the next four months. After he applied for the Broward County superintendency, Narcisse made it clear he remained open to talking about staying in Baton Rouge.
But with the budget still in disarray, board members balked again.
It was only after Narcisse lost out on the Broward job and the budget differences began to clear that the board was willing to consider the proposal. On July 6, the board voted 8-1 to start contract renewal negotiations, with only board member Katie Kennison voting no.
Heading to Harvard
Board members and Narcisse are spending a lot of time together this month.
Besides a slew of board meetings and Saturday’s retreat, five board members and Narcisse are spending part of this week with Narcisse at Harvard University as part of its Public Education Leadership Project. Besides Bellue, Gaudet and Lanus, also attending are newer members Cliff Lewis and Shashonnie Steward.
The “Accelerating Board Capacity Institute” was developed by the Council of the Great City Schools, a coalition of large urban school systems, of which East Baton Rouge Parish is a member. At the institute, which began Sunday and ended Wednesday, board members and superintendents dive into case studies to learn about management and governance of urban school districts, with an emphasis on “leadership skills and growth, relationships among board members and with the administration and community, managing conflict, building capacity to focus on district improvement, and addressing inequities.”
Last week, Narcisse, Lanus and members of Narcisse’s leadership team attended a related five-day summer institute. The district leaders included Chief of Operations Monique Scott-Spaulding, Administrative Director Christiana Otuwa and Director of Communications Ben Lemoine. Also participating were Dante Bidwell, chief of staff with Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome; Trey Godfrey, vice president with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber; and Paul Douglas, chief administrative officer with Baton Rouge General.
The board members and district staff are paying for their travel out of their respective travel budgets, school officials say.
More pay through budget imbalance
The often fractious budget deliberation process also has led to Narcisse and board members spending a lot of time together. There have been six budget hearings so far with a final one scheduled for July 31.
The most recent hearing, held last Thursday, ended with a 6-2 vote where the board agreed on a long-promised employee pay increase and how it will be financed, the most bedeviling issue of the whole process: $4,000 more for educators and $2,000 more for support workers. A total of $2,000 for educators and $1,000 for support workers would be a permanent pay raise, while the other half would be one-time stipends.
Combined with a recently approved one-time stipend approved by the Legislature last month, Baton Rouge educators’ paychecks are likely to increase by a total of $6,000 during the 2023-24 school year while support workers’ pay would increase by a total of $3,000.
Okay with deficit spending?
Last Thursday’s vote also made clear that a majority of the board is comfortable with deficit spending for the first time in five years. Since 2019, the board has insisted on balanced budgets, and Narcisse last year earned $1,000 in performance pay for producing one.
The 2023-24 budget, as its stands, calls for the $560.8 million in spending on general operations versus $544.3 million that it anticipates receiving in local tax revenue as well state and federal funding. To stay in the black, it would siphon off $16.5 million from district reserves, which are at historic highs.
In the process, the board rejected a more austere, but balanced budget proposal with a smaller pay boost that would have left behind a small surplus and kept existing district reserves untouched.
In mid-May, Narcisse originally called internally for an unbalanced budget. It called for $31 million in deficit spending, roughly double the level in the latest budget.
Negative reactions from some board members prompted Narcisse to pivot quickly. Three days later, he released publicly a new balanced budget that dealt with that $31 million via a mix of cuts and increased reliance on short-term COVID 19 relief funds.
In subsequent drafts, the spending column has grown by more than $16 million as proposed cuts were restored and new spending items included.
Final changes
The latest changes added $947,660 to the spending column. They emerged Friday after a private meeting of four board members. President Lanus said he attended, as did newer board members Lewis, Carla Powell and Nathan Rust. It was just shy of a quorum of five members, which would necessitate an open, public meeting.
The board had agreed the day before to give Lanus leave to accommodate late-coming board member budget requests ahead of a Monday legal deadline to finalize the budget proposal 15 days in advance of the July 31 final vote.
Here are the changes arrived at Friday:
- $1.5 million more to save 16 positions previously set to be cut that are “associated with curriculum and instruction or resources for students and teachers.”
- $859,000 more to restructure 15 assistant principal positions that were on the chopping block. Two of those assistant principals would be moved to district alternative schools. The remaining 13 would be downgraded to deans of students. Currently, deans of students on average make $24,466 less than assistant principals.
- $1.4 million less for unspecified professional service contracts.
Lanus said a compromise to make the 13 assistant principals deans of students instead is a way to allow those individuals to not to have to return to the classroom, which he said many of them requested. Lanus also argued that that their pay won’t be that much lower than their current pay due to the proposed $6,000 pay increase.
The shifts in outside contracts are less clear. Last week, Narcisse insisted on $2.6 million in added contracts, but board members on Friday reduced that to $1.2 million. The Advocate has requested but has yet to receive cost breakdowns of these added contracts.