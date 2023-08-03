Six months after Southeastern Louisiana University's systems were taken offline in response to a cyber security attack, the school announced Thursday that no personal identifiable information or educational records were stolen in the incident.
Southeastern took its network offline Feb. 23 in response to the security incident, which left students and faculty without access to the school's website, email or portal for submitting assignments for nearly four weeks while officials worked with Louisiana State Police to investigate the incident.
The school said in a statement it worked with the Division of Administration, Louisiana National Guard, LSP, FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness during the investigative process.
"Investigations as complex as this take time, and it was important that the work was conducted with the highest level of diligence to ensure the most thorough and complete results possible," the university wrote in its statement.
While neither Southeastern nor LSP have provided much detail about the incident, a cybersecurity expert with New Orleans and South East Information Technology Group, a Hammond-based cybersecurity firm, found 150 gigabytes of SELU data on the "dark web" in April, made available by a ransomware group named "BianLian." The claim was also verified by sources at cybersecurity firm Postlethwaite & Netterville.