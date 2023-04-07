Southern University will be competing for a national championship in Los Angeles in less than two weeks, but not on the field or on the court.
Four Southern students, led by coach and Southern University Honors professor Deadra Mackie, will compete for a quiz bowl championship at the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge April 15-19 in Los Angeles.
A total of 32 teams will be competing for the championship and a grand prize of $75,000 in scholarship funds that will go to the team's respective university.
“I am grateful for my team, I love them and have a very high regard for their consistency and focus," Mackie said. "My expectations are high, so I expect them to bring the trophy back.”
To qualify, Southern seniors Noland Johnson and Karriem Upshaw joined juniors Carrington Curry and Akajiugo Amucheazi competing against top quiz bowl teams from 13 other historically Black colleges and universities at the regional Texas Invitational Tournament in February to qualify.
Mackie said she coaches the team on a wide range of subjects, practicing twice a week to cover various topics and using an online tool called Human Benchmark to train students' speed at hitting the buzzer to answer a question.
“We just try to get a lot of information so that we can actually re-calibrate when we get to nationals, because those kids are coming from all over the country," she said. "The acuity for the buzzer is key as well, because it doesn’t do you any good to actually know the answer to the question when you can’t buzz in in time.”
Upshaw, a physics and math major at Southern, said he sharpens his skills in his free time by playing mobile trivia games to expand his knowledge.
“The games are based off the Jeopardy show, so I watch a lot of game shows on TV and there are little mobile games you can play like Trivia Crack and things like that," he said. "For buzzer speed we use [Human Benchmark] to test our reflexes and things like that, so there’s a lot of preparation going into the tournament.”
Noland Johnson, a senior English major who serves as team captain, said the team has been successful because it has a balanced group of competitors with a wide range of experiences and background.
"Karriem [Upshaw] is from physics and so he has all the math and stuff, [Amucheazi] is in biology and geography from Nigeria so he just knows the world map like the back of his hand," he said. "I’m an English major, so I focus a lot on English and history as well as sports and general knowledge so it works out really well.”
Both Johnson and Upshaw mentioned their roles as part of the 2020 team, which qualified for the national tournament but were unable to participate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We actually qualified for nationals before the pandemic and COVID ruined it and it got canceled and stuff so this is long overdue," Johnson said. "I’ve been excited for this for like two or three years at this point.”
Upshaw added that the trip will be the first time any of the four students competing have ever been to California, further fueling excitement for the trip.
"We qualified for the tournament and weren't able to go because of COVID so now we’re getting the chance to do it again," he said. "For a lot of us, going to Los Angeles is the first time we’re going to the West Coast and all of us are really excited.”
According to Honda Campus All-Star Challenge records, Southern has qualified for 23 national championships since the tournament began in 1990. A runner-up finish in 2000 stands as the university's best result.
Upshaw said the goal is to change that and help Southern to the top of the HBCU quiz bowl world.
“We want to be the best team Southern has ever had, that’s what we want to go down as," he said. "Winning money is just a bonus on top of that for us, it’s all about the glory.”