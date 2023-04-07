Members of the Southern University quiz bowl team will be competing for a national championship at the Honda Campus Allstar Challenge in Los Angeles from April 15-19, 2023. From left to right: junior Carrington Curry, junior Akajiugo Amucheazi, team coach Deadra Mackie, senior Karriem Upshaw, senior and team captain Noland Johnson pose with trophies won at the national qualifying tournament in February.