As Denver Terrance stood in a ballroom in Southern University’s Smith-Brown Memorial Union and reflected on the death of his uncle — for whom the building is named — he turned his grandmother’s words over in his mind.
“She didn’t want his death to be in vain,” he said. “I think part of honoring him, especially 50 years later, is making it important for his name to not die in vain.”
Terrance’s uncle Denver Smith was one of two Southern University students whom officers shot and killed on campus on Nov. 16, 1972, during a protest over subpar conditions and inequitable funding at the university, compared to the state's majority-White universities.
Smith and another Black student, Leonard Brown, were unarmed when they were shot as police scattered protest crowds near the university’s administration building with tear gas. Five decades later, no one has been charged with pulling the trigger.
To keep his uncle’s name and memory alive on campus, Terrance worked with university officials to develop a commemorative week dedicated to reflecting on the lives of Brown and Smith.
Although the university has commemorated the two in the past — it named the student union after them in 1973 — Southern spokesperson Janene Tate said the university wanted to do something bigger. And it wanted to “involve the families to let them guide how they wanted this 50th commemoration to go.”
“Denver has been very instrumental in putting everything together and pulling people together,” Tate said.
With Terrance’s help, the university formed an archival exhibit that will run all week and hosted a viewing of the PBS documentary “Reckoning with Racial Violence” Monday before a panel discussion.
Wednesday’s events included a pilgrimage from the site where Brown and Smith were killed and a panel discussion featuring leaders in the Southern University community, alumni and family members of both Brown and Smith.
LSU journalism students in the university’s Cold Case Project also gave a presentation based on thousands of pages of FBI and Justice Department documents that reveal that investigators had narrowed down the shooter to a few deputies but couldn’t prove who fired the shots that killed Brown and Smith.
“When we had that first initial conversation, it wasn’t about just what we’re doing for the 50th,” Tate said. “It was about what we’re doing for the 50th and beyond to ensure that the education, awareness and advocacy continues.”
At a ceremony at the Old State Capitol on Wednesday evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards also signed a formal apology for the shooting on behalf of the state.
“Fifty years after the senseless tragedy of Nov. 16, 1972, when officers wielding the power and authority of the state of Louisiana unjustly killed Leonard Brown and Denver Smith, it is time to try to make amends,” said Edwards. “In those dark times, Louisiana failed to uphold its highest ideals.
"And in the aftermath of that senseless tragedy, the harm to our state and to the Southern University community was exacerbated by the punishment of those students who endeavored to stand up against the unjust treatment of the Black citizens of our State. It is only right and just for the state of Louisiana to make amends to those who were victims of injustices perpetrated by the state.”
A protest put down violently
Southern, which was the largest historically Black university in the country in 1972, had prominent Black leadership in its president and faculty. But it was beholden to the financial decisions of predominantly White elected officials for resources such as teachers and classrooms.
Records show that only half as much money per pupil was being spent on students at Southern as was being spent on students at the predominately white LSU.
After initial protests got no response by Southern President Leon Netterville, students chose to boycott classes for a month and held a protest on the field during a Southern football game.
As the demonstrations began to gain traction, then-Gov. Edwin Edwards ordered an increased police presence. On Nov. 16, a group of students marched to Netterville’s office to ask for the release of four student protesters who had been arrested overnight.
According to Southern students who were on campus that day, Netterville agreed to argue for their release at the jail and told student protesters on campus to wait there at his office.
Shortly after, local police said they received an anonymous call alleging that the four students had taken Netterville hostage, prompting Edwards to send in 300 law enforcement officials and the state’s armored personnel carrier, named "Big Bertha."
After a state trooper rolled a tear gas canister toward the students and a protester threw it back toward officers, chaos ensued.
Footage captured of the incident shows students scattering amid the tear gas and screams ringing between the sounds of gunshots being fired.
Ed Pratt, a Southern alumnus who was about 40 yards away from where the pair were shot, said the commotion lasted only a few minutes before students realized what had happened.
“We saw tear gas going; we heard sounds like rifle fire, and there were just lots of sounds going on,” Pratt said. “We were watching people running here and there, and it wasn’t long, maybe a minute or two minutes, before we saw two people lying on the ground.”
In response to their deaths, Edwin Edwards said in an interview with PBS years later that the students going to the president’s office was the “triggering mechanism” that led to the shooting.
“The accident would not have happened at all if they had not taken it upon themselves to occupy the president’s office,” Edwin Edwards said. “That was the triggering mechanism. Had they just gone about peacefully demonstrating and agitating and doing what they wanted to do and had a right to do, it never would have happened.”
'Students today have an obligation'
Terrance said the purpose of the commemorative week is to educate students about the impact that Brown and Smith had on Southern University and better prepare them to face issues that students protested against long before 1972 and since.
“Student leaders of today, as they did in 1972, help make Southern University better, and students today have an obligation to honor those leaders and pay it forward to make this a better space for education for students in the future,” he said.
Shunda Wallace, Brown’s daughter, said incoming students should learn about the names on their student union and understand the sacrifice that Brown and other students made in the past for the campus experience they are afforded today.
“I want everyone else to know that when they come in as a freshman, tell them why this is happening,” she said. “Tell them why you’re allowed to come here and be free to do the things that you do.”