With Southern University president-chancellor Dennis Shields on the job just over a year, after taking charge last July, he said he's focused on bringing in the right talent to transform the university.
"That’s going to be the focus over the next few months, making sure we have the bandwidth to do some of those things," he said. "I think another aspect of it is to inspire the campus to be true to its mission, understand that we exist to make sure students succeed.”
On Monday, Shields spoke to the Baton Rouge Press Club about what he feels Southern has accomplished in his first year and outlined his priorities for the system moving forward.
Above all other aspects of his role, Shields said, his primary focus is on maximizing student outcomes.
"How do we take these young people, get them in the door, get them educated and prepared to go out in the world and get them out into their first opportunity?" he said. "The better we do that job, almost everything else I might want to talk about will be that much easier.”
Shields said he wants to increase the number of students who can graduate in four years and raise the overall graduation rate.
In order to assist incoming students with those goals, Shields spoke about the new Jaguar Success Academy, a university bridge program providing incoming first-year students with an opportunity to enroll in up to seven credit hours during the summer before their freshman year.
A total of 170 students are enrolled in the academy, which began on June 29, and Shields said he'd like to see closer to 500 students participate as the program grows.
"We're giving them a jump start on their academic work," he said. "They're taking math and English courses, coming to campus a month early and living in the residence halls, completing those courses and all of a sudden they have more time to commit to other activities and coursework."
Building business
According to Shields, the university is months away from announcing what he called a "transformative capital campaign" in an attempt to boost university fundraising efforts.
"We'll probably, in the next seven to 10 months, be announcing the transformative capital campaign, probably the largest campaign affiliated with an HBCU in history," he said. "And that, between the outright gifts and the revenue that might be derived in the future from endowments, could be a game changer."
While he did not specify a dollar amount Southern will try to raise, Shields said university officials are working to engage with both local and national businesses to bring more money into the statewide system.
"What I will tell you is there are a number of businesses and industries that are very interested in supporting Southern University students," he said.
Shields pointed out that many universities rely too heavily on tuition and fees and that diversifying streams of income could help Southern become a more financially balanced university.
"Institutions like Southern and many others need to get on that train and start finding different streams to help support them so they're not so reliant on tuition and fees, state support or any specific revenue streams," he said. "That's the way you can make key decisions that are supportive of your institutions."