After a few months on the job, Southern University president-chancellor Dennis Shields said he can see parallels between Southern and Columbia University in New York.
“We’re two remarkable institutions with a lot of history," he said. "Obviously, Columbia is one of the leading universities in the world, not just in the United States. But there are similarities between the two of us in some ways."
Now, the two universities are collaborating in a deal their leaders say will to enhance research and economic opportunities for students and faculty of both institutions.
In a ceremony last week, leaders from Southern and Columbia formalized a partnership to expand faculty research collaborations. Shields and ten Southern faculty members participated in a two-day series of visits and meetings with faculty and administrators at Columbia.
"Essentially, it's about creating institutional community economic development strategies to support connectivity to our communities and develop research opportunities to work in both directions,” he said.
In a news release, Columbia administrators said one potential goal is encouraging Southern undergraduates to apply for graduate programs at Columbia, which "will bring more diverse talent to Columbia’s graduate programs and help develop tomorrow's research faculty." It also says the partnership could help Columbia graduates get tenure-track positions at Southern.
It's part of a larger effort to connect Columbia to historically Black colleges and universities, the release said.
There is no set timetable for the agreement and Shields said he expects the partnership to develop expected results over time.
“Many of the initiatives, if they’re going to bear fruit, will be things that both institutions will have to be committed to over the long haul," he said. "I would say over the next five to ten years, but I don’t think there’s a limit put on it."
Shields said he thinks Southern should serve as "a test bed" for innovation and that the partnership with Columbia helps jump-start that process.
“I view this as a tremendous opportunity for both schools. We have tremendous talent on the Southern campus," he said. "We have great faculty who want to do research and students who have high aspirations, so this provides another pathway for both our institutions to make contributions to society and I’m really excited about it.”