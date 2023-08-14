Low pay, last-minute resignations, wrong information on students, leadership turnover, buses in disrepair, faulty routing software, lack of air-conditioning, and unanswered phone calls and emails from parents.
The list of problems with student transportation in East Baton Rouge Parish is long. Parents and school employees made this clear Monday as they shared a litany of complaints at a packed meeting of the School Board.
"I called for a week to the Transportation Department,” Chantal Horn, a parent with children at BR FLAIM magnet school. “I never got in touch with someone. I stayed on the phone 30 to 40 minutes at a time.”
“When drivers come up here and say it’s a lot, it’s a lot,” said Monique Jackson, a driver with 12 years of experience. “I don’t feel like I’m appreciated.”
The school year, which started Wednesday, has been plagued by pervasive problems with student transportation, fueled by a severe shortage of bus drivers.
School leaders said on Friday that they had only 339 drivers currently on staff, about 160 short of the roughly 500 drivers that they planned to employ this year. Last year, the school system educated more than 40,000 children, and about 34,000 of them were served by the district’s fleet of 500-plus buses.
“Even though there are no excuses, there are a number of issues we will have to resolve,” said Supt. Sito Narcisse as the meeting started.
Narcisse, however, stopped short of taking the blame and largely left it to Chief of Operations Monique Scott-Spaulding to explain what went wrong. She said that at the end of July, 48 drivers left the district abruptly, making an existing shortage much worse.
To help matters, she said school staff are busy trying to get better information about who’s riding the bus, to compensate for inaccurate data in the district’s student information system.
"Our routes are too long, but as we understand more for accurate ridership, those routes will reach targeted times," Spaulding said.
Several board members, however, were not happy, pressing Spaulding and Narcisse as to why this problem, which is not new, has gotten so much worse.
“Some of this stuff there’s just no excuse for," board President Dadrius Lanus concluded.
“This is not acceptable in any way shape or form," said board member Patrick Martin V.
Board member Katie Kennison, who pressed for Monday’s special meeting, also said the status quo is “unacceptable.”
"I didn't know about it until the first day of school when kids were late for school like the rest of you," Kennison said.
The School Board is meeting again Thursday for its regular meeting and is expected to consider ways to plug the shortage, particularly increasing pay for school transportation employees.
Starting pay for public school bus drivers in Baton Rouge is $19,150 a year, and after 40 years of experience a driver earns $31,150 annually. Surrounding districts tend to pay more, with some starting bus drivers making $30,000 to $35,000 a year.
The East Baton Rouge school system also has many older buses that lack air conditioning, putting the district at a competitive disadvantage vs. districts that deploy more modern fleets.
Board member Nathan Rust was perhaps the sharpest in his criticism. Rust, who took office in January, said he has tried for months to get a better handle on student transportation, which he said has been a problem for years. He said he insisted on weekly reports, but many weeks was told there were no problems. He said the buck stops with Narcisse.
"You knew there was a problem and there was a failure to act and to address it and here we are,” Rust said.
Rust faulted himself as well for pushing harder for solutions.
“I have failed,” he said. “I didn’t take the ball to the finish line.”
Board member Cliff Lewis expressed hope the concerns expressed Monday will lead to solutions.
“This is a necessary evil that we had to go through,” Lewis said.
A long line of speakers shared wide-ranging frustrations.
Faith Mayeaux, said her child has missed too much school last year and this year, and her boss is not happy with her lost work time.
“I have to work,” Mayeaux said. “I depend on the transportation to get my child to school on time every day.”
"What we need is air-conditioned buses,” said bus driver Rochelle Dunn. “It’s hot out there. The children are out there sweating. We are sweating. They deserve better."
Anthony Leaderman, a bus mechanic, said he and his fellow mechanics are often overlooked. "We get paid nothing, nothing, for working buses that cost more than your cars, your houses," he said.
Leaderman said the buses that are breaking down were substandard and many have had to be sent back after not many miles
"I think if we buy a better product,” he said, “those buses would be on the road longer."
Patrick Mehaffey, a parent with two children in magnet schools, said Narcisse didn’t focus on transportation early in summer and was instead pursuing the top job in Broward County, Fla.
"If you are still looking for another job,” he said, "I hear East Baton Rouge is looking for bus drivers.”
At the end, Narcisse offered an apology for the problem, saying he's lost sleep over what has been happening, but he said he's focusing now on solutions.