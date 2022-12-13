State education leaders have agreed preliminarily that charter schools need to get approval in advance from the state if they want to expand beyond their main campus and establish learning pods — satellite campuses where children learn in small groups.
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, however, narrowly defeated a motion to force charter schools come back to BESE for a vote to amend their contract every time they want to open a pod.
Tuesday was BESE’s third attempt in 10 months to adopt rules for learning pods. The vote came 18 months after state lawmakers passed a law explicitly allowing for these pods, or microschools.
Final approval, though, has been delayed.
BESE’s scheduled meeting Wednesday to ratify votes taken Tuesday was canceled due to the closure of state offices in advance of severe weather coming through Louisiana. It was unclear late Tuesday when that meeting will be held instead.
The learning pod debate is closely tied to a state-commissioned audit of Iberville Charter Academy in Plaquemine. The audit found that the school had been operating learning pods across south Louisiana for years but never told the state what it was doing.
The audit conducted by Washington D.C.-based consulting group TenSquare.
TenSquare auditors found that the charter school opened its first pods in fall 2019, before the pandemic, starting with three pods and 140 kids. By February of this year, Iberville Charter had expanded to seven pods educating about 260 students. That’s roughly half of the enrollment of the charter school. These pods range in size from five students in Pierre Part to 92 students in Thibodaux.
“The locations range from one or two rooms in a strip mall to a set of offices in a commercially zoned building,” the auditors found.
The auditors also found these pods were charging parents a series of unusual fees worth thousands of dollars per child — the auditors described it as tuition, a characterization school representatives dispute — and that they do so on top of thousands of dollars in annual public funding these children bring to Iberville Charter. That money comes via the state’s school funding formula known as the Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP.
TenSquare ended up recommending the immediate closure of the school.
Iberville Charter is one of seven schools in Louisiana by the for-profit Ft. Lauderdale-based Charter Schools USA. -With more than 6,000 students, the company runs the second-largest charter network in the state.
Belinda Davis, a BESE member who has been pressing for stricter pod rules, requested the audit be presented Tuesday. She grilled representatives of Charter Schools USA on its findings.
“In my opinion, the taxpayers have been defrauded by the charging of tuition and fees, and collecting the MFP at the same time,” Davis said. “In my opinion, this is gross financial mismanagement.”
“Reading this audit was very, very concerning,” offered fellow BESE member Doris Voitier, who has served as superintendent of schools in St. Bernard Parish for the past 18 years.
Davis also used the findings to argue for the need for a tighter leash for schools interested in pods.
Gary McGoffin, a Lafayette attorney representing Charter Schools USA who previously described the audit as “of no value” and riddled with errors, countered Tuesday that requiring BESE approval for all new pods would lead to unwarranted delays.
“It is going to hamstring (schools), and the noble experiment we have is going to be choked to death,” McGoffin argued.
Learning pods took off in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as an alternative to traditional schools, which then were often not providing daily in-person instruction.
In Louisiana, learning pods have been typically organized by groups of parents as tuition-based home schools or small private schools. Public schools, though, generally shied away because state law was silent on the issue.
The 2021 law meant enshrined learning pods as legal, but BESE still needed to adopt rules fleshing out the details. That process, however, has been long and contentious. It has pitted personnel in the Louisiana Department of Education seeking tighter rules against Charter Schools USA, which wants fewer restrictions.
Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, participated in those discussions. She said the final pod rules represent a sound compromise.
“We do feel like this is an opportunity to innovate, but with very clear rules,” Roemer said.
The fate of Iberville Charter remains unclear.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said for the time being he is working with the leadership of the charter school to try to address concerns raised in the audit. He also noted the Louisiana Legislative Auditor is doing his own inquiry, which Brumley said he hopes will help as he decides what to recommend.
A key uncertainty is whether the fees that pod families paid comply with a state law that forbids public schools from charging tuition and mandatory registration fees.
“We are not charging tuition,” insisted Lonnie Luce, superintendent of Charter Schools USA Louisiana. “There are fees just like any other thing, like before-care and after-care, or strings.”
Under board questioning, Joan Hunt, an attorney for the Department of Education, noted a document found by the auditors called for parents to pay a mandatory registration fee, which is illegal. She also said the charter school is belatedly creating a fee schedule for parents, which is also required by state law.
“A $7,000 fee sounds like tuition,” offered BESE member Preston Castille.
Hunt responded that she’s still trying to sort that out.
“We are hoping that the legislative auditor can help us with that,” Hunt said.