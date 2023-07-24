As a girl, Kylie Altier struggled in school. Nervous and shy, she had trouble reading — dyslexia, she learned.
“I just really felt like I wasn’t that smart or special,” she remembers.
Her first grade teacher, Ms. Valentine, however, saw a much different person than Kylie saw in herself. Her teacher made that little girl from Palm Coast, Fla., feel a confidence in herself she’d never felt before. When she thinks about Ms. Valentine, tears well up.
“I just looked at her like she was the world,” she recalled.
Altier resolved to follow in the footsteps of her favorite teacher and she has. During her 10 years as an educator, Altier has taught first grade in Alabama and then Texas, before taking a job in 2021 teaching gifted first-graders at Buchanan Elementary in Baton Rouge.
“Seeing the world through the lens of a first-grader is pretty much the greatest job in the whole world,” she said.
On Saturday night, her new home state of Louisiana summoned her to the stage, naming her its 2024 teacher of the year.
Altier was in shock. Tears filled her eyes anew. Leading up to the ceremony, she had been filled with that familiar feeling of doubt. And once again those doubts turned out to be unwarranted.
“I’m sorry I had absolutely zero belief that I had any shot at this,” she told the audience gathered at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Her favorite teacher, it turned out, played a small part.
For years, Altier had tried to find Ms. Valentine, without success. But as she was readying for her final interviews for teacher of the year, Ms. Valentine sent her a message out of the blue.
The first-grade teacher of yesteryear had been looking through old photos dating back to her first year as a teacher at Wadsworth Elementary in Palm Coast. She became curious about what had happened to that young, nervous, shy girl in those old photos.
The two ended up having a lot in common. Besides both being first-grade teachers, they both have two children, a girl and a boy. Altier described the reunion as serving to “tie a bow” around her educational journey.
Being teacher of the year is often the capstone of a career, but Altier, who is 30, is early in hers. And she has spent only two years teaching in classrooms in Louisiana.
Yet, it’s been a remarkable two years. Doors have opened and they keep opening.
"There is something really magical happening in Louisiana,” she told the audience Saturday.
Altier moved with her family to Baton Rouge in August 2021 after her husband, Garrett, landed a job in athletics at LSU.
Kylie Altier needed a job, but the school year was already two weeks under way. She attended a virtual job fair and her first interview was with Buchanan Elementary.
Altier had left the classroom a couple of years before, shifting to being a reading specialist. It was partly because she had an extensive background in reading instruction, but also in order to balance the demands of holding a job and raising two young children.
The opening at Buchanan, however, was to be a first-grade teacher once again. After getting assurances that the school would work with her so she could juggle her mothering duties with her teaching duties, Altier took the job and said it’s been a continual blessing.
“Buchanan has really just been a dream come true for me.”
She’s come to enjoy Louisiana's embrace of what has become known as the “science of reading.” In her previous jobs, she had to create a lot of her teaching materials herself and find the necessary training. Not so, In Louisiana.
“I get to use my background, but I have all the resources,” Altier said. “I’m able to be twice as effective with half the effort.”
Last year, her students showed an average of 2.5 years of reading growth.
A key part of Altier’s teaching approach is to find out what her children are interested in and then find a way to bring that into her lessons. For instance, she found someone at LSU to talk to the students after finding out one had an interest in magnets.
“I’m really looking forward to the new year,” she said. “A new group of kids means a new group of passion projects.”
Altier has made her mark on Buchanan in quick fashion, landing more than $13,000 in grants. That’s allowed her to open a community garden, set up a mobile kitchen where students can cook the fresh vegetables they harvest, and bring virtual reality headsets into the classroom. She also did a trial run organizing a school science fair last year.
The school garden, known as Bobcat Habitat, began soon after she arrived at Buchanan. At her previous school in Texas, Altier had started a garden by herself and it was a lot of work. With young children, she hesitated to do it all again. But in Baton Rouge, it turned out to be relatively easy thanks to the help of the nonprofit group, Volunteers in Public Schools.
“I just blinked and it was all done,” Altier recalled.
That garden, as with everything else Buchanan, is moving to a new location.
Buchanan is merging with nearby University Terrace and forming a new school, McKinley Elementary, on the property at 575 W. Roosevelt St. where University Terrace used to be. The new facility, estimated at $25.2 million, is opening its doors in August with the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Altier said teaching first grade has many rewards, including the hugs and love children show her. Former students call her years later, much like she tried to with Ms. Valentine.
But Altier said it’s not enough to be someone’s favorite teacher. She sees her job these days as lighting that spark that allows children to thrive on their own even when they don’t have a favorite teacher to lean on.
“I want them to leave first grade falling in love with reading, falling in love with asking questions and knowing they can do anything,” she said.