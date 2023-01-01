Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again.
Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region on Oct. 1, the latest official state enrollment count. That’s slightly less — 375 students — than on that same day in 2019, before the pandemic, but still a 1.7% increase compared with the same day in 2017, a five-year time span.
The nine-parish region includes East Baton Rouge, as well as Ascension, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
Those students represent 18.6% of the 685,000 students enrolled in all Louisiana public schools on Oct. 1. The statewide total is about 34,000 fewer students than were enrolled in fall 2019, a nearly 5% decline.
Declines occurred statewide every year of the pandemic, but the pace of decline has slowed.
Public school enrollment in the state peaked in 2015 at 725,606 students.
The state released its latest enrollment snapshot in mid-December.
Enrollment numbers are calculated every Oct. 1 and Feb. 1 and are audited for accuracy. The counts drive the vast majority of the funding that Louisiana provides public schools via the state’s Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP. Each student represents about $4,700 each in state aid.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system, with 40,660 students, retained its place as the second largest traditional school district in the state. It trails far behind leading district Jefferson Parish, which had 47,429 students on its rolls on Oct. 1.
Both East Baton Rouge and Jefferson parishes schools have lost students overall since fall 2019, declining by 2.4% and 6.6 %, respectively. Only five public school districts in the state are above their enrollment levels prior to the pandemic.
If you remove the 14 district-sponsored charter schools from East Baton Rouge Parish’s total, the decline is more dramatic. The district’s more traditional schools lost 3,432 students over the past three years, a 10.2% decline. Over the past decade, enrollment in traditional public schools in Baton Rouge has declined by nearly 21%.
Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.
There are 30 charter schools currently operating in the Capitol region. On Oct. 1, they enrolled a total of 13,956 students, or about 11% of all the children in local public schools. A decade ago, they educated less than 5% of the regional public school market.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, charter schools’ market share over the past decade has more than doubled, from 9% to about 21%.
In years past, declines in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system were offset to some degree by enrollment growth in the Central and Zachary independent school districts, which are both within the boundaries of the parish and were once part of the parish school system. But those districts have been flat since fall 2019, with Central growing slightly and Zachary declining slightly.
The third independent district, Baker public schools, has declined by more than a third since 2019, the steepest in the state, and it has lost students every year of the pandemic. Baker’s 965 students make it the smallest district in the region, behind St. Helena Parish’s 1,069 students.
Baker is now the third smallest public district in Louisiana — only Tensas and East Carroll parishes have fewer students.
Ascension, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes are among the five school districts whose enrollment has grown since fall 2019. West Baton Rouge has increased at the fastest rate, 5.5%, while Livingston Parish has added the most students in the past three years, 806.
Ascension Parish is not far behind, adding 632 students compared to fall 2019. Over the past decade, Ascension Parish’s 12.3% growth rate is among the highest in the state, higher than Livingston’s 5.2% growth rate.
Ascension schools located in Donaldsonville, however, have seen slow declines in enrollment, as have some of Livingston's rural schools.
In terms of individual schools, Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish, with almost 2,500 students, is the largest in the Capital region and the largest brick-and-mortar school in Louisiana — the online University View Academy is the largest school of any type, with almost 3,600 students. Rival St. Amant High is not far behind Dutchtown, with more 2,300 students, while East Ascension High has more than 2,000 students.
In Livingston Parish, Denham Springs High, if you add its ninth-grade-only freshman high school next door, has almost 2,300 students. Walker High is the next-largest school in the parish, with more than 2,000 students.
The individual public schools in the Baton Rouge area with the fastest growing enrollment are largely newly created or reorganized schools that have been adding grades over time.
For instance, IDEA Bridge, the largest charter school in Baton Rouge, had 1,279 students enrolled on Oct. 1. That’s 459 more students than were enrolled in that school three years earlier on that same day. Two-thirds of that growth, though, came from adding eighth, ninth and 10th grades. The school is set to add 11th and 12th grades over the next two years.
Of schools that have not been revamped or added grades, St. Amant High has added 230 students to its rolls since fall 2019, the most of any public school in the region. The school with the highest enrollment growth over that time is Southern Lab School in Baton Rouge, which added 135 students for an increase of 45%.
Most local schools, however, have lost enrollment in recent years.
Of schools that have not been revamped or added grades, Istrouma High in Baton Rouge lost the most students, shrinking from 952 to 627 students since fall 2019. In terms of rate of decline, University Terrace Elementary in Baton Rouge shrank the most, by 61.5%, equating to 219 fewer students enrolled there than three years ago.