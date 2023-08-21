With kids stuck at home Monday, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Supt. Sito Narcisse worked throughout the day to persuade restive employees, particularly bus drivers and cafeteria workers, that they should give up their ongoing sickout and allow school to resume Tuesday.
Narcisse held successive meetings Monday morning at Glen Oaks High School, first with transportation employees and then with cafeteria workers. They are among the lowest paid employees in the school system. School bus drivers in Baton Rouge are among the lowest paid in Louisiana.
The high school at 6650 Cedar Grove Drive, normally filled with teenagers, was instead packed with school employees from across the school district. Every parking space was full and cars crowded the streets on all sides of the campus, a scene resembling a Friday night football game.
The sickout began Friday when more than half of the district’s drivers called in sick, sparked the school board's decision the day before not to give a permanent pay raise. Instead, the school board granted a large, but one-time-only stipend worth $9,500.
Coupled with previously approved $3,000 stipends for support workers and transportation employees are set to make an additional $12,500 this year.
The failure to go further and fund a permanent pay raise, though, continues to rankle drivers, whose starting pay is just $19,150 a year and increases little over time.
Monday’s meetings with employees were closed to the public, but some employees spoke with The Advocate about what Narcisse had to say. Several didn’t stay until the end, expressing dissatisfaction with Narcisse’s unwillingness to consider a pay raise right away.
Jarvis Scott, a driver for the past for year, was one of them.
“That’s why quite a few of the drivers are leaving, because they are not staying on the subject that the meeting is about, and it’s kind of off,” Scott said.
Octavia Cade, a bus driver for the past seven years, expressed sympathy.
“I want a pay raise,” she said. “But I love my job. I’m going to be at work tomorrow.”
She traced the problems Narcisse is facing to the previous superintendent.
“Warren Drake is the reason the system is at where it’s at,” Cade said. “Dr. Narcisse is trying to clean up what Warren Drake did and (Narcisse) hasn’t really had an opportunity to make his promises fulfilled.”
“You got some people who want to see it now,” Cade continued. “(Narcisse) tried to explain that, but people don’t understand numbers and how the money works.”
Friday’s sickout did not halt school, though classes started two hours late. Narcisse had planned to have school Monday as well but on a more normal schedule. Those plans were foiled after cafeteria workers and some teachers pledged to join the sickout.
At a press conference Sunday, a testy Narcisse declared that schools would reopen Tuesday no matter what, but said final details on what Tuesday will look like won’t be announced until 6 p.m. Monday. At the same time, he also said that on Tuesday students would collect their laptops, if they didn’t already have them, to bring home in case schools need to shift to remote instruction.
Narcisse also said that he won’t let schools be “held hostage” and blamed “agitators” for Monday’s sickout. That was an allusion to the decision Sunday morning of the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators union to join in the sickout.
Narcisse also made clear Sunday that he has no plans to push for an immediate pay raise for transportation workers or any other employees, a key demand for many bus drivers. Instead, he’s sticking to the plan previously approved by the parish School Board to improve employee salaries over a three-year period, starting with stipends and culminating in the 2025-26 school year with a large permanent pay raise.
Evelyn Bailey, an 18-year veteran, said the low pay for the drivers needs to be fixed so the district can attract more drivers.
“Everything went up,” she said. “I love what I do, but it’s not enough.”
She said the stipend and the promises of a future pay raise aren’t enough.
“There’s no guarantee,” she said. “I may not be here in three years. Or he might be gone.”
According to those who attended Monday’s meetings, Narcisse said he’s exploring ways that employees can receive the stipends in every paycheck. As it stands, they will receive three checks, in October, March and May, which some drivers said is too long a wait.
Randy Robertson worked on Friday when many drivers called in sick. He said he’s hopeful about Tuesday.
“I think enough drivers are going to be willing to go back tomorrow,” he said.
Robertson said he’s willing to give Narcisse a chance but wants the district to repair its many broken-down buses, reduce the length of the bus routes, and outfit more of the buses with air-conditioning.
The endless heat this year had made an already uncomfortable ride to school nearly unbearable, drivers said. One of them showed a picture from last week where the thermometer inside her bus reached 135 degrees.
Local YMCA branches are preparing to offer child care services Tuesday should East Baton Rouge Parish’s school cancellations continue, said Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Capital Area.
Four Baton Rouge YMCA locations instituted child care camps on Monday in response to the staffing crisis: Paula G. Manship, ExxonMobil, C.B. Pennington Jr., and the A.C. Lewis location, though that camp was shifted to the Baranco-Clark location because of impending construction at the A.C. Lewis spot. The camps were made available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Roughly 100 children were participating in those camps Monday, Engle said. Their activities included anything from “playing games and having fun” to catching up on homework.
Engle said YMCA officials responded “immediately” to expand its child care offerings amid the school cancellation. Staffers reached out to past volunteers and part-time workers — including high school students, parents and even teachers — to help with the influx.
“Our intention would be to expand it and make sure that we’re available,” Engle, who spoke at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, said in response to a question about the YMCA’s child care availability Tuesday.
He noted the YMCA pulled off a similar move during the height of COVID. “If in fact that’s a similar situation tomorrow, we’ll be prepared,” he said.
Families paid for the Monday camps on a sliding scale, Engle said. “I know we have families that are in our programs today that either paid nothing, or they may have paid $5, or they would have paid the full rates,” he said.
Staff writer Robert Stewart contributed to this story.