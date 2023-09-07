East Baton Rouge School System Supeintendent Sito Narcisse is proposing extending the school day for middle and high school, starting Monday and lasting through the fall semester, to make up class time lost due to the ongoing transportation crisis.
In so doing, Narcisse is opting against a competing proposal to make Dec. 18 and 19 into regular school days: those days are now the start of winter break.
Narcisse made public his proposal around lunch time Thursday. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is holding a special meeting to consider changing the district schedule. It will be held at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. The meeting was called late Wednesday afternoon.
The proposed changes are sparked by the loss of 22 hours of school since the school year began Aug. 9.
Narcisse tried and failed on Aug. 24 to persuade the school board to adopt a more drastic schedule change. That meeting ended up lasting more than seven hours and attracted more than 500 people.
Narcisse sought to shift from a two-tier to a three-tier school schedule in which high schools would start at 7 a.m., middle schools at 8 a.m. and elementary schools at 9 a.m. The board directed Narcisse to try again.
Now, Narcisse is proposing a version of what he’s been calling Option B. It would take effect starting Monday.
Option B calls for the following:
- Adding 15 minutes to the school day for middle and high schools. They would start the day at 7 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. They currently start at 7:10 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m. Bus pick up times would start on average 15 minutes earlier than they do now.
- Middle and high school classes would be extended to 101 minutes, four minutes longer than currently.
- Sept. 20, slated to be a half day, would become a full regular school day.
- Oct. 12, slated to be a teacher-only day, would be a virtual school day for students, described as a “full day of asynchronous learning.” An alternative is to convert Nov. 17, slated to be a virtual day, into a regular in-person instructional day.
Before lining up behind Option B, district employees were surveyed about that and another option, called Option A. Unlike Option B, Option A proposed making up lost time by extending the fall semester by two days, Dec. 18 and 19, but starting the spring semester later, with students and staff returning Jan. 8 in order to impinge less on winter break. School employees would have received an extra check for having to work those two extra days in the fall semester.
Both options would restore more than 1,340 minutes of lost instructional time to the fall semester for middle and high schools. Elementary schools would regain about 568 minutes of lost instruction.
In an interview Saturday with The Advocate, Supt. Sito Narcisse said the number of minutes that middle and high schools need to recoup is closer to 800 minutes. That may mean he proposes a less disruptive schedule change.
State law requires public schools to provide a minimum of 63,720 instructional minutes each year. And students to earn legitimate credits in high school-level courses, they need at least 3,983 minutes per instructional block.