A 10-week fight over the budget will soon give way to a long, perhaps longer debate about how the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and Superintendent Sito Narcisse should work with each other in the future and whether that relationship will continue after June 30 when Narcisse’s contract is set to end.
The budget fight looks to end during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. That’s about six weeks later than when the board normally approves its budget.
Negotiations over whether to renew Narcisse’s contract are set to begin once the budget is approved.
The board held an all-day retreat on July 22 that touched on those upcoming negotiations. Board members discussed ways to change how they evaluate Narcisse’s performance as well as the need to determine their top priorities for the state’s second-largest traditional school district.
The School Board that hired Narcisse in early 2021 is largely gone. This past January, six new individuals took office. Only three — Mark Bellue, Dadrius Lanus and Mike Gaudet — returned.
This new board has made it clear it won’t be rushed. Besides going into extra innings on the budget, the board resisted calls to launch contract renewal negotiations with Narcisse for six months, finally relenting earlier this month.
On Monday, the board is set to approve two documents: a $560.8 million general operating budget, and a $230.7 million “special revenue” budget dominated by federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The documents cover the vast majority of spending for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which began July 1. Employees return from summer break on Tuesday, and students return to classes Aug. 9.
A substantial employee pay raise that Narcisse promised employees in June 2022 has proved the most contentious issue. On July 13, the board voted 6-2 to downshift from a permanent pay raise to a one-time stipend — $4,000 for educators, $2,000 for support workers.
Combined with a one-time stipend approved last month by the Legislature, Baton Rouge educators’ paychecks are set to increase by a total of $6,000 during the 2023-24 school year, while support workers’ pay would increase by a total of $3,000.
The plan is to boost the district stipend by another $1,000 in 2024-25 and in 2025-26 approve an even larger permanent district pay raise of $6,000 for educators and $4,000 for support workers.
Paying for such a big pay raise, however, will require more revenue, less spending, or some combination of both. And the money available for that big, future pay raise is less than it might have been.
After initially rejecting Narcisse’s original plan for $31 million in deficit spending in 2023-24, the board ultimately compromised. The budget calls for $16.5 million in deficit spending and another $15 million in cuts and short-term funding shifts.
This newfound comfort with deficit spending is a shift from years past. Since 2019, the board has insisted on balanced budgets, and Narcisse last year earned $1,000 in performance pay for producing one.
Easing board members' concerns is the fact that district reserves are at historic highs. Also, the district historically has ended the year in a better financial position than it started, in the process erasing or reducing projected deficits. Last time that wasn’t so was in 2018-19 when final district reserves were $22.7 million less than the previous fiscal year.
About $6.7 million of the latest deficit spending emerged at the 11th hour before the board locked in the budget on July 17. That added spending was in the following areas:
- School safety: $1.7 million.
- Restored jobs in curriculum and instruction: $1.5 million.
- Professional service contracts, $1.2 million.
- Internship Stipends and Workforce Development teacher training, $1 million.
- Restoring 13 assistant principals as deans of students: $859,000.
Narcisse at first called for $2.6 million in added contracts, but board members reduced that to $1.2 million.
One vendor to watch is The Arbinger Institute. Narcisse hired this Salt Lake City-based firm in 2021 to help devise a strategic plan for the system later that year. That plan, now 2 years old, is set to be updated, but it’s not clear if Arbinger will remain. A proposal to spend $252,000 for Arbinger for 2023-24 was cut from the budget, then restored late in the process, but might have been cut yet again.
Board member Gaudet has been pushing to re-up with Arbinger and get the six new board members to move quickly to put their stamp on the strategic plan. Gaudet, a retired executive with Albemarle, said he has worked with many consultants on such plans and Arbinger stands out.
“In my opinion, they are the best ones I’ve ever worked with,” Gaudet said.
The July 22 retreat, though, made clear other players are in the process.
The sessions that day were led up by School Board Partners. That group’s co-founder is Ethan Ashley, a member of the Orleans Parish School Board. Since 2019, School Board Partners has provided professional training to school board members across the country who are committed to equity and anti-racism.
Gaudet was a fellow in the organization’s initial 2019 class as were Lanus and former Baton Rouge school board member Tramelle Howard. Board Vice President Carla Powell is a current fellow. Lanus, who is the board president, has remained active with School Board Partners.
Ashley said School Board Partners’ expenses for putting on the retreat — Ashley wouldn’t say how much it cost — were covered by the nonprofit group, the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students, and The Alliance will cover the cost of “on-going support as needed.” At a minimum the group will continue to advise Lanus and Powell if they desire such help since those two are both fellows, Ashley said.
Gaudet said he is not opposed to School Board Partners working again with the rest of the board as it did at the July 22 retreat, but said the board should first vote on such an arrangement.
The Baton Rouge Alliance is best known for fielding and supporting candidates in the 2022 East Baton Rouge Parish school board elections. Groups affiliated with The Alliance endorsed and spent nearly $900,000 in those races, prevailing in seven of nine contests. The only current board members not endorsed by The Alliance are Gaudet and Katie Kennison.
Adonica Duggan, a founder of The Alliance, said her organization has, at its own expense, been making outside experts available to all board members, which she described as a “phone a friend” arrangement.
For instance, Catherine Pozniak spoke at the July 22 retreat about strategic budgeting, but has previously spoken with board members with questions about the district budget. Currently a private consultant, Pozniak has a long education resume in Louisiana, including a stint as assistant superintendent for fiscal operations with the state Department of Education.
“We see ourselves as providing support to the district on different things,” Duggan said.