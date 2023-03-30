Days after Livingston Parish voters rejected a proposed sales tax that would have given school district employees a raise, the school board listened to a string of teachers describe their tenuous financial circumstances as they begged officials to hear them.
Teachers wearing shirts saying "I'm not worth a PENNY … help us BE HEARD" gathered Thursday evening at the front of the school board office entrance near the roadway, waving signs asking passing drivers to support teachers.
At the meeting, a line formed out the door as people tried to find spaces in the crowded room. There was standing room only as people spilled into the hallway.
Some teachers spoke about barely making ends meet, while others emphasized their devotion to their students. Many said they didn't join teaching for the money, but they need to find a way to live.
Tamara Cupit, president of the state Federation of Teachers, spoke during the meeting about the need to find a solution. Cupit is also a teacher at Denham Springs Freshman High.
"Change has to be made. You hear these teachers, you see these teachers. They are crying out," she said. “It’s clear that things are getting desperate.”
It has been a tumultuous week for the parish schools since the tax measure failed at the polls. Teachers quickly took to social media to share their dismay at the outcome, speculating that qualified educators will soon leave the district for higher-paying positions elsewhere. Superintendent Alan "Joe" Murphy issued a statement about how divisive the tax campaign had been.
On Tuesday, the district announced a career fair planned for Saturday would be postponed due to a low number of teacher applicants. And on Wednesday, two Livingston Parish schools were forced to cancel classes the following day because too many employees had declared they would be absent.
School leaders have said difficulty hiring quality teachers contributed to the district falling out of the state's top 10 highest-rated districts for academic performance last year.
During Thursday evening's meeting, Murphy announced a new list of proposed initiatives developed after consulting with his staff. He sought board approval of the suggestions.
For the remainder of the school year, Murphy recommended holding parent conferences only with teachers during their contracted work hours, allowing principals to discontinue any non-essential club or activity that takes place outside a sponsor's work hours or provide compensation, ending the academic year on May 19, and making event work for faculty outside of normal school hours voluntary or compensated.
He also mentioned discussing a possible 4-day work week "in some format," but noted the issue is complex and has broad implications that require more study.
The board approved three of the measures — the parent conferences, non-essential club or activity and after-hour events proposals. They tabled the rest for a special meeting.
Later, members also approved entering into a contract with a third-party consultant to perform an analysis of the staffing and salary structure of the school system. Board members also discussed forming a task force to find a solution to teacher pay raises.
After the meeting, board President Cecil Harris reiterated that his colleagues have not given up on finding help for teachers.
“We’re in this for them, too. We’re not opposing them. We’re trying to do what we can to help them,” Harris said in an interview following the meeting. “I would think we’ll probably try to do this again at one point. I’m not sure when. We’ve not given up.”
Board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, who publicly opposed the tax, also emphasized that she is for raises, but believes the district must tighten its belt to make that happen instead of seeking funds from voters.
"A tax should be a very last resort," she said. "The economy is struggling."
In similar comments made to the news media, Murphy clarified there is not enough money in the budget to make a significant difference in pay for school employees.
“I want our teachers and our employees to know we are just as hurt and just as disappointed, and some of us are just as angry this didn’t pass," he said. "We understand that and we are trying to be understanding of everybody’s emotions here.”