Following a failed tax measure that would have supported area schools and employee salaries, St. Helena Parish canceled school for the district as educators held a mass "sick out" — the second area parish to face educator protests over election outcomes in recent months.
The St. Helena School District said in a notice released Sunday evening that school would be closed Monday for an "Educator Sick Out" that was organized by parish school board employees. School leaders said they do not have enough substitutes to cover classes and ensure students are safe.
It was not clear if school will also be closed on Tuesday, or if certain graduations will take place as scheduled, district leaders said in the post.
In a letter to district leaders, the school sytem's educators and employees expressed their disappointment at a recent tax measure that failed in the April 29 election.
There were two tax proposals on the ballot to support schools in the most recent election: A one penny sales tax for employee salary increases and a 16.02-mill property tax for yearly academic support, school safety and employee salary increases. Voters rejected the first by a margin of 57% to 43% and the second by a margin of 58% to 42%, according to complete but unofficial results from the secretary of state's website.
"We are shocked. The failed tax measure would have provided literacy support for our young learners, enhance school safety and technology, offer more dual enrollment opportunities, and support employee retention," the letter said. "It's hard to grasp why some parents, who depend on educators for everything, would deny their own children's success in the district in which they live."
St. Helena is the second parish that has seen an upheaval in its school system following a pivotal tax failure. Livingston Parish recently rejected a similar 1-cent sales tax that would have provided raises for all district employees. District leaders there have said the parish ranks last among its neighbors for teacher salaries, leading to them losing taleneted educators for better paying opportunities nearby.
Following that March election and tax failure, two schools canceled classes for a day when teachers called in sick. Employees picketed the first school board meeting following the vote, waving signs to passing cars asking them to honk in support of teachers and wearing T-shirts that declared, "I'm not worth a penny."
The St. Helena letter called for the parish to "stop hurting our children and start promoting education in our community." Educators and employees said they would like to hear from people who didn't support the tax and plan to parade to Greensburg Market Monday morning and then march to the courthouse after.
"Despite the naysayers, we afford our learners many opportunities in this school district even with limited resources," the letter said.
According to school leaders, district administrators will meet with employee representatives to discuss their concerns.
This is a developing story.