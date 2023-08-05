The new school year is just around the corner. But how much progress did Baton Rouge students make last school year?
The Louisiana Department of Education released the results of the annual LEAP exams on Wednesday, with Baton Rouge showing little improvement from its pre-pandemic numbers.
Below are the top ten schools in the Baton Rouge area, based on having the highest percentages of students that scored mastery or above, a level that indicates a student is ready to advance to the next grade.
Statewide, 33% of students scored mastery or better.
Top 10 performing Baton Rouge area schools
- LSU Laboratory School — 86%
- Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School — 84%
- Baton Rouge Magnet High School — 82%
- Mayfair Laboratory School — 78%
- Bullion Primary School — 73%
- Sherwood Middle Academic Academy — 72%
- Prairieville Middle School — 71%
- Dutchtown Primary School — 69%
- B. R. Foreign Language Acad. Immersion Magnet — 68%
- Bluff Middle School — 67%
Don't see your school on this list? Search this statewide database to see how it did.