Families with children in Louisiana public schools had notably more income this past school year than they did the previous year, but it’s unclear why that is so and how much longer it will last.
A recent report by a Baton Rouge business lobby suggests that certain public schools are attracting more children with greater family incomes. Another possible explanation is that families already patronizing public schools have more income at their disposal thanks to unprecedented federal financial assistance during the pandemic.
Or could it be some combination of both?
On Oct. 1, 66.8% of the roughly 68,500 children in Louisiana public schools were judged economically disadvantaged. Generally speaking, to fall into that category, a family of four would have to earn less than $60,000 a year.
In fall 2021, a year earlier, 71.6% of children in public schools were economically disadvantaged.
That means there were about 28,500 more middle- and upper-income children on public school rolls in the state last fall compared to the year before.
In the Baton Rouge metro area, 5,000 more middle- and upper-income children were enrolled in public schools last fall compared to the year before. About 2,100 of those relatively affluent children attend public schools in Baton Rouge.
These increases in student affluence, however, occurred even as overall enrollment in Louisiana public schools was declining — 0.65% between 2021 and 2022.
In a recent report, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber analyzed changes in student demographics between 2012 and 2022. It focused on schools under the control of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system as well as independent charter schools in Baton Rouge.
BRAC found that the number of affluent children in Baton Rouge schools has grown over the past decade. A lot of that increase, though, occurred between 2021 and 2022. The report attributed this uptick in affluence largely to a handful of charter and magnet schools that have grown their ranks of middle- and upper-income children.
“The report’s key finding suggests that the community-wide effort to expand the number of high-quality seats in local public schools is paying off as more families with greater financial means are choosing a public option as their preferred schooling method for their children,” concludes the 17-page BRAC report.
The report, however, also notes that family income improved across a variety of local public schools. For instance, Capitol High School in Baton Rouge saw the percentage of affluent children on its rolls increase from 5% to 18% between fall 2021 and fall 2022.
The BRAC report does not attempt to determine whether these more affluent children are transferring to local public schools from elsewhere or if they are students who were in public schools already and their families now have more income.
“Are families making different choices or are there families pulled out of poverty during the pandemic?” asked Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project, a Baton Rouge-based think tank that focuses on issues that affect low- and moderate-income families. “That is what you need to try to tease out of this data.”
Moller said he has no doubt some public schools in Baton Rouge draw middle-class families into the public schools — his own children attend two of them. At the same time, though, he argues that federal assistance during the COVID pandemic, including a generous child tax credit and increased food assistance, is likely a key part of the puzzle.
The latest U.S. Census data, he noted, shows that more Louisiana families entered the middle class during the pandemic strictly because “the federal government stepped up and provided a stronger safety net for families.”
The Louisiana Budget Project publishes an annual report that uses Census data to track poverty, income and health insurance levels in Louisiana. Its latest report, which relies on 2021 data, showed that 11.6% of the state’s residents had incomes below the official poverty line, a slight increase compared with 2019. That measure, however, does not include the massive pandemic assistance to families.
This federal largesse is accounted for better in another Census measure known as the Supplemental Poverty Measure. Using that measure, the poverty rate in Louisiana in 2021 was just 7.8%. Two years earlier, it topped 14%. That improvement, equating to hundreds of thousands of state residents, suggests that pandemic aid, particularly the expanded child tax credit, helped pull many out of poverty.
Pandemic financial aid in Louisiana, however, is disappearing fast. The increased child tax credit ended in December 2021 and beefed-up food assistance aid ended in March. The return to pre-pandemic federal aid levels could reverse many poverty gains in Louisiana seen during the pandemic, Moller said.
Another factor, though, that may continue to boost income for Louisiana families is a tight job market.
“We are at a historically low level of unemployment in Baton Rouge, and we know that has put upward pressure on wages,” Moller said.
Jake Polansky, manager of economic & policy research for BRAC and the author the schools report, acknowledged that rising incomes are likely a factor.
“We think that could be incomes at the lower end of the income distribution area going up,” Polansky said. “We’ve seen income for lower-end workers are rising faster than higher-end workers.”
Polansky, however, said the changes in local school options can’t be dismissed in the increased student affluence in Baton Rouge.
“We think it’s really just a result of the years-long effort to increase the number of high-quality schools,” he said.
Sherwood Middle Magnet School added the most upper-income children in Baton Rouge, 116, between 2021 and 2022. Madison Prep, a charter school, had the highest percentage growth, 15.3%, of such children over that time period.
BRAC noted 10 schools educate 42% of the more affluent children in Baton Rouge public schools. Baton Rouge Magnet High has most such children — nearly 1,100 of its nearly 1,600 students are from middle- and upper-income families. BASIS Materra, a charter school that opened in 2018, is the newest school in that top 10 — about 58% of its students are middle- and upper-income.