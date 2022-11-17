Despite passionate criticism, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted narrowly to add several streets on the western side of Kenilworth subdivision to a special “priority zone” that allows children living there a better shot at getting into nearby Mayfair Lab School.
Several people spoke out Thursday against the change. They argued less against the merits of the move and more that it’s coming up at the last minute, that it’s occurring during election season and that it changes the rule mid-stream for families who are applying for seats at the K-8 magnet school at 9880 Hyacinth Ave.
The change will take effect immediately. The application period for magnet schools like Mayfair is under way; it started Oct. 3 and ends Dec. 3.
Also, the change comes three weeks before runoff elections on Dec. 10 that will determine whether the authors of the change, board members Connie Bernard and Mike Gaudet, stay on the School Board. The area in question straddles the divide between Bernard’s District 8 and Gaudet’s District 7.
The board voted 5-2 to approve the motion, with board members Evelyn Ware-Jackson and Dawn Collins voting No. Board members Tramelle Howard and Dadrius Lanus were absent.
Mayfair is a popular school with an A letter grade from the state.
Gaudet said it was not the upcoming election, but the Dec. 3 magnet application deadline that drove the urgency of getting the item approved now.
“We’re not trying to pull a fast one,” Gaudet said. “We’re trying to respond to the people in the community.”
The Kenilworth Civic Association backed the change. Daniel Tirone, who sits on the association's board, said the group asked for the change in spring 2021 but pressed the issue anew only in the past couple of weeks.
“This change is something that is positive for Kenilworth to put the community back into our community school,” Tirone said.
Bernard apologized for not acting earlier on the civic association’s request saying she “dropped the ball.”
Fairleigh Jackson, a parent of two children in public schools, questioned Bernard and Gaudet for moving now on this item, on the eve of an election, when it was requested months ago.
“It’s about timing not the actual motion, please defer,” Jackson said.
A few speakers objected on race and equity grounds, noting that the streets being added are more White and affluent than the school is now, which is already more White and affluent than most other schools in the school district.
“If you approve this, you are making one of the whitest, wealthiest schools even more inequitable,” said board watcher James Finney.
“It is a continued effort to keep systemic racism in place,” said Jamie Robinson.
The move also reopens a longstanding debate about the degree to which magnet schools should favor students who live near the school over those who live farther away.
To encourage more locals to patronize them, several magnet schools have created geographic zones surrounding their campuses. School-age children who reside in those zones move up the ladder in the admission process.
Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson said she has pressed for years to make changes to school attendance zone lines.
“It’s really not about your request, but it’s about all of the other requests that have been made constantly for so long,” Ware-Jackson said.
The School Board approved a zone for Mayfair in October 2017 with the goal of attracting more students from private and parochial schools. The item, however, was debated by the board at least twice and was approved just before the annual magnet application period began.
Bernard said it was on oversight then to exclude the eastern side of the Kenilworth subdivision.
There are 61 children in prekindergarten to eighth-grade who live in the area which is being added. Mayfair currently enrolls 484 students in kindergarten to eighth-grade. The bulk of the students applying to the school now are looking to enter kindergarten, which currently has 49 students.