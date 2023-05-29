Every morning before the first bell, a troop of children rush into Mary Legoria’s classroom in Baton Rouge to check on the animals — all 23 of them.
Wearing badges labeled “Science Lab Helpers,” the fourth- and fifth-graders quickly get to work filling water bottles, adding food pellets to bowls and changing out cages. They dutifully add their initials to a special checklist. Each child has specific animals assigned to them.
Some of Legoria’s animals, all permanent residents of Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, or WHAM, need more regular attention than others.
Eclipse and Stella, the two resident guinea pigs, get two pieces of fruit or vegetables each day, plus daily trips to a more scenic cage outdoors, unless it’s raining or too hot. And, on Monday, Wednesday or Friday, the children clean out and hose down Eclipse and Stella’s litter cages. Skip a day, the kids say, and you’ll regret it.
In addition to the guinea pigs, Legoria’s animal kingdom includes chinchillas, turtles, hamsters, geckos, rabbits, fish, a dwarf rat, a white tree frog and a chameleon. Other teachers at WHAM have gotten into the spirit, adopting hamsters, as well as a guinea pig, and a rabbit.
The animals are largely a mix of rescues and pets donated by individuals who can no longer care for them.
The animal name game
One of the newer animals in Legoria’s lab is an axolotl, a type of salamander. The axolotl — pronounced AK-suh-laa-til — requires more attention than the other animals, including feeding it one food item at a time via a tong. So Legoria takes personal responsibility for its care, though the kids help.
Axolotl also serves as a good pun for a poster on the classroom wall that reads “Scientists axolotl questions.” Cards with questions posed by students have been attached to the poster.
Bliss Barnes, a fifth-grader and leader of the Science Lab Helpers, said she named the axolotl Lotus because she thinks the female amphibian looks like a lotus flower but also lotus sounds a lot like “lotl.”
For the most part, Legoria lets the kids name the pets.
“I like for them to know the history behind science and the people behind science so we try to name them after scientists,” Legoria explained. “And a lot of (the pets) are female, so they really have to delve into science to figure out some names.”
So the full names of the lovable hamsters Jane and Vera are Jane Goodall, the primatologist famous for studying chimpanzees in Africa, and Vera Rubin, an astronomer who studied the rotation of galaxies.
Legoria draws the line at naming animals after food.
“With the hamster, they said, ‘Let’s call him Popcorn,’” she recalled. “I asked them, ‘Why do you want to call him Popcorn?’ ‘His pee smells like popcorn.’”
A ‘special’ job
Science Lab Helper is a prestigious job at WHAM. It’s selective, requiring students to first complete a detailed essay.
Helper spots are reserved for fourth- and fifth-graders, though there are exceptions.
“Sometimes, sometimes if you’re like special, you can be training for it in third grade,” Cooper Domingue, a fifth-grader, revealed.
Helper Bliss Barnes excitedly shows guests around to every pen, cage and tank, discussing each animal, their names and their quirks. Her favorite is Bubba, a bearded dragon.
“I like to think I’m his favorite,” said a beaming Bliss.
There’s a story behind Bubba's name.
“Our third-grade teacher, when she can’t remember a (student’s) name, she calls them ‘Bubba',” Bliss explained.
Bliss’s mother, Ivy Barnes, said her 11-year-old looks for every opportunity when she’s on campus to visit Legoria and the lab.
“She just feels so much love,” said the mother. “And her teachers really build her up.”
Bliss has talked about becoming a paleontologist when she grows up and more recently, a teacher.
“She’s been really having fun getting to teach the other kids,” said Ivy Barnes, who has six children, three currently attending WHAM. “She just wants to make other kids feel the way she feels.”
Bliss’ time as a lab helper has greatly boosted the girl’s self confidence.
“You can tell your kids that they are able to do anything,” said the mother, “but when they actually do it, that’s when they are going to believe it.”
Vision for the school
Science education is part of the DNA of WHAM. Legoria said that goes back to when she was first hired to the College Drive campus 19 years ago by its founding principal, Cheryl Singer. Singer converted the former neighborhood elementary school into the popular dedicated magnet school it is today.
That vision has grown and developed over the past two decades. In 2016, WHAM earned a federal Green Ribbon award for its many efforts to fuse science with the environment. These include raising caterpillars until they turn into butterflies. It also includes feeding stations where students can monitor and take notes on visiting birds.
WHAM children get regular visits from local wildlife rehabilitator Debbie Harris, a school partner, who brings with her a variety of animals she is caring for, including raccoons, possums, beavers and orphaned birds.
And recently Science Lab Helpers took a field tip to a honeybee lab at LSU where researchers are using genetics and breeding to make honeybees healthier. Legoria said she wants to incorporate more bee instruction into her teaching, not only to help children overcome their fear of the tiny creatures but to see their many contributions to ecology.
Alesha Cavanaugh, WHAM’s current principal, said Legoria, her science lab and its animal residents “are an integral part of our students’ authentic learning experiences at WHAM.”
“(She) helps create innovative programming to promote equity, diversity, and exposure to all facets of science,” Cavanaugh said. “Her dedication will continue to inspire and leave a lasting impact on our WHAM students to be environmental leaders, problem solvers and academic achievers.”
On May 9, during Teacher Appreciation Week, WHAM parents showed their appreciation for Legoria and the school by taking advantage of a Lamar Advertising promotion where pet lovers can display their beloved animals on a billboard. But instead of a cat or a dog, the billboard showed Legoria holding Athena, one of her two chinchillas: “Dr. Legoria — thank you for our loving WHAM family pets!”
Home away from WHAM
One of the perks of being a Science Lab Helper is the chance to take an animal home.
Over last winter break, Fairleigh Jackson’s son Hayes, a fifth-grader at WHAM and a Helper, brought home Claude, one of two Holland Lop rabbits at the school. Claude is short for Claude Monet, the famed French impressionist painter.
She said the Jackson household quickly took to Claude, including her younger daughter, Helen, who attends another school that lacks WHAM's exotic pet population.
Even the family cat, Sadie, liked the furry visitor.
Jackson said she was impressed at how attentive Hayes was with Claude. She said Hayes and Helen would often go out in the yard to gather clover, a special treat for the cute little mammal.
“I can’t get (Hayes) to change the litter box, but he was definitely committed to clearing Claude’s cage every day,” Jackson said.
When it was time for Claude to return to WHAM in early January, the family missed him, even Sadie.
“She would lay where (Claude’s) cage was,” Jackson said.
A reunion is imminent, though — Claude is scheduled to come back for a spell this summer: “I think (Sadie) will be excited to have him back.”
Ivy Barnes had similar things to say about the time Bubba the bearded dragon came to visit the Barnes household, but said the family is traveling a lot this summer so she’s not sure when Bubba will be able to stop by next.
Barnes said she’s impressed with how much responsibility the children who work in Legoria’s lab show they can shoulder. She said she lacks Legoria’s patience to cultivate children’s ability to take responsibility, but it pays big dividends.
“It takes so much investment on the front end,” Barnes said.
Observing Bliss and the other Science Lab Helpers at work makes her feel guilty sometimes when she hesitates to do her own adult chores.
“You see they are sweeping the whole science lab,” the mother said. “And I think, ‘I should do that.’”
Both Barnes and Jackson, though, have had to fend off their children’s desire to adopt new exotic pets, especially if those pets require more than the family is situated to provide.
“When (the school) got the axolotl, I found him searching how to care for axolotl on the internet,” Jackson said. “I shut that down.”