An elderly person who was killed while state officials failed to investigate reports of physical abuse.
A second man whose infected foot wound contributed to his death after caseworkers dropped the ball on an allegation that a caregiver was not performing wound care.
A third who spent days in an unheated home while temperatures dropped as low as 17 degrees and state officials did not check on her.
Those tragic outcomes are among those detailed in an audit released Monday that says the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs is missing reports of elder abuse and neglect and failing to properly investigate those that it does receive.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that in nearly 20% of the cases the office reviewed from 2018 through 2022, elderly people died as their cases of abuse and neglect stagnated in the state’s Elderly Protective Services program. Other cases were not properly prioritized, taking too long to follow up on.
“We found one case with allegations that the client was disabled, unable to care for herself, and lived alone; was incontinent, had feces in her bed, fungus growing on her skin, and her home was infested with bedbugs; would yell to apartment neighbors for help; and had a sitter that only came every two weeks,” the audit states. “This case was categorized as medium priority and the caseworker did not attempt to contact the client for seven days.”
Shirley Merrick, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, wrote in response to the audit that the pandemic affected the agency’s ability to deliver services in 2020 and created a backlog of cases. She said budget constraints have affected the office's staffing levels, and that they have had few people applying to work for them.
Case responses too slow
Elderly Protective Services caseworkers are required to respond to cases of abuse and neglect within certain time frames: allegations of physical and sexual abuse are supposed to have a 24-hour response time, inadequate physical needs are supposed to be followed up on within five days, and verbal and emotional abuse require a 10-day response.
But the understaffed agency is unable to meet those demands. Caseworkers are trying to juggle average monthly dockets of 85.6 cases, higher than those in at least 36 other states that auditors surveyed. They’re also working with an outdated data system that prevents workers from being able to fully monitor their progress.
The heavy caseloads have meant that the agency did not assign reports within the correct time frames for nearly 20% of cases they reviewed over five years, according to the auditors. The agency also did not contact clients within the required time frames for 42% of cases.
“The findings are concerning and require immediate remediation to protect the health and safety of vulnerable older adults,” said Denise Bottcher, the state director of AARP Louisiana.
Elderly people languished
When cases lagged, elderly people suffered.
Auditors also flagged a case that took seven months for a caseworker to follow up on despite receiving a report “with neglect allegations involving parts of the client’s body turning black.”
Even when caseworkers did eventually get around to following up on allegations they received, they did not always handle them properly. Auditors said that 11 months after a caseworker was assigned to a caregiver neglect case involving a bedbound client with a severe foot wound, the caseworker discovered an obituary for the client.
“This case was closed with a note by the supervisor that the caseworker did not thoroughly investigate the case, but there was no documentation that the caseworker or supervisor obtained the client’s cause of death,” the audit said.
When auditors obtained the client’s death certificate, it listed sepsis, respiratory failure and an infected foot wound as contributing factors in the death.
“These fatal conditions appear to be directly related to the allegations of caregiver neglect that were originally reported to (Elderly Protective Services),” the audit states. “However, (Elderly Protective Services) did not investigate this client’s cause of death and determine whether the case should have been forwarded to law enforcement for further investigation.”
In many other states, there’s a dedicated team of people who review suspicious deaths of elders and try to determine whether they died prematurely from abuse, neglect or exploitation. But Louisiana lacks that type of review process, and auditors found 21 cases in which caseworkers did not notify coroners about clients dying, despite their deaths corresponding to abuse and neglect cases.
Service plans lacking
When caseworkers did follow up with clients, they often failed to develop “service plans” that could address each of the client’s concerns, and they did not follow up afterward to ensure plans were being followed.
In one instance, Elderly Protective Services opened a case on a client who needed help caring for himself, requiring dialysis appointments and care for gangrene. Caseworkers did not develop a service plan for him, and closed his case after learning he’d been transferred to a nursing home where he was receiving treatment “but not because of any effort on (Elderly Protective Services’) behalf.”
In another case, an HIV-positive client was refusing medications — which they did not have access to — and had swollen legs that were turning black. Caseworkers came up with a service plan with a caregiver to ensure the client had access to their medication, but then never followed up afterward to ensure that the client received medical attention.
Auditors dinged Elderly Protective Services for lacking enough criteria to ensure consistent decision-making about when cases should be opened or rejected. For example, caseworkers rejected a case on a homeless client simply because they did not have a home address, despite the allegation including their phone number and the usual location of the client’s parked car.
Auditors also suggested that Elderly Protective Services change its system for intake of reports of abuse and neglect. Currently, people can only make reports via phone during business hours on weekdays. They suggested that the agency switch to a 24/7 reporting system, and also create reporting options for people with speech or hearing impairments and those with language barriers.