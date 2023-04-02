The Empire State Building in New York is joining Louisiana's celebration of the LSU Women's Basketball Tigers' national title by lighting up in purple and gold Sunday night.
The last time the building flashed LSU's purple and gold was in 2020, when Joe Burrow led the undefeated LSU Tiger football team to its NCAA College Football National Championship against Clemson.
This time, the honors go to Coach Kim Mulkey's team as Angel Reese, Jasmine Carson and Alexis Morris led the Tigers to a 102-85 victory over Iowa Sunday afternoon to capture the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship in Dallas.
We’re shining in Purple and Gold tonight in celebration of @LSUwbkb’s National Championship pic.twitter.com/OtHkO6gS3X— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 2, 2023
And the best part? You don't have to be in New York to see the lights. Visit the Empire State Building's Live Cam site at esbnyc.com/about/live-cam to see a live shot of the Tigers' purple and gold reigning over New York City.