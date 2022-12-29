When Baton Rouge EMS gets a call, many life-or-death decisions often have to be made — and fast.
To name just a few: Does an ambulance need to go and, if so, so does it need to turn on its lights and sirens because seconds matter? What equipment do paramedics need, and what procedures do they need to get ready for? Are there other emergencies that get priority? Is there anything the caller needs to do until help arrives?
As of this month, Emergency Medical Services dispatchers have a new, artificial-intelligence based system that will help them make criticial decisions like those faster and better, parish officials say.
Earlier this month, the parish EMS department replaced its 40-year-old dispatch system with the Medical Priority Dispatch System, a software that guides dispatchers through the proper response for different symptoms a caller is describing, EMS Public Information Officer Bradley Harris said. As the dispatcher takes notes, the artificial intelligence will prompt the dispatcher with follow up questions and recommend a response based off the caller's answers and information input by the dispatcher, Harris said.
"What it boils down to is it's a more detailed call system for us to use, and it's going to help us get an ambulance to someone faster," Harris said.
The software uses nationally recognized standards to identify life-threatening medical emergencies and prioritize a response, according to a news release.
Dispatchers previously would use cards for certain symptoms, such as chest pain, that walked a dispatcher through the proper response based a caller's responses, Harris said. The new software removes that extra step and automatically provides the dispatcher's notes to first responders heading to a scene.
The software also helps a dispatcher provide instructions on life-saving care, like CPR, to people on the scene before first responders arrive, Harris said.
The software also promises to make EMS more efficient, Harris said.
Information will be transmitted faster from the caller to the dispatcher to first responders, allowing for a quicker emergency response, Harris said. It will also decrease the number of "lights and sirens" calls that EMS runs because the software makes it easier to parse through urgent medical needs with more minor calls, Harris said.
Dispatchers still have the ability to override the system's recommendations if they decide a more urgent response than what the software recommends is needed, Harris said.
“Priority Dispatch will benefit our patients by getting the right resources, to the right place, and the right time," EMS Medical Director Dr. Dan Godbee wrote in a news release. “By prioritizing calls by acuity, we will be able to take care of the most critical patients as rapidly as possible while still serving the less critical calls appropriately and in a more suitable manner.”
The software also analyzes the calls received and responses sent out by dispatch to allow EMS to continue to become more efficient, according to the news release.