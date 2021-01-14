DONALDSONVILLE — Residences, businesses and the primary school in Donaldsonville have been issued a boil water advisory until further notice due to a drop in water pressure, Ascension Parish officials said.
Parish Utilities of Ascension has experienced a water main leak on La. 3089, raising the risk of contamination, parish officials said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Homes and businesses on Church Street, Thibaut Drive and La. 3089, including Donaldsonville Primary School, which is located on the highway, have been affected by the break and a possible drop in pressure, officials said.
Officials with PUA, the parish utility that provides water to the city, issued a precautionary boil advisory until the state Department of Health determines the water is not contaminated following water sampling by PUA staff.
All consumers should disinfect their water before consuming it, including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods, PUA officials said.
Water should be boiled for one minute in a clean container. The minute doesn't start until the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
Parish officials said the flat taste of the boiled water can be eliminated by shaking it in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.
Call Parish Utilities at (225) 450-1071 for any questions.