An ammonia leak from the Mosaic Faustina plant in northwestern St. James Parish briefly forced the closure of a stretch of River Road south of the Sunshine Bridge, the parish sheriff said.
Sheriff Willy Martin said crews are trying to isolate and neutralize the leaking ammonia gas from a line in the complex along the west bank of the Mississippi River.
Greg Langley, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Quality, said crews from the agency were headed to the site of the leak.
Deputies reported the leak and road closure in a communitywide notification about 3:25 p.m. but said the River Road, or La. 18, had reopened by 4:09 p.m.
Martin said no injuries have been reported off site and, at this time, the leak does not appear to be a threat to the busy La. 70 corridor just north the plant.
The Sunshine Bridge remains open, he said.
Mosaic has twin operations in St. James Parish aimed at the agricultural fertilizer market.
A phosphoric acid plant, known as Uncle Sam, is on the east bank of the Mississippi, while the Faustina plant is on the west bank north of the St. James community and south Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish.
The Faustina plant makes granular ammonium phosphate fertilizer by reacting ammonia and phosphoric acid. The resulting product is moved by ship, barge and trucks.
Ammonia is a poisonous but colorless gas with a sharp irritating odor.
It can cause serious eye damage and skin burns and is harmful if inhaled. An accidental release of the gas can pose a serious fire or explosion risk, according to various industrial and government safety data sheets.
Sheriff Martin said the road closure is a precaution, given the wind direction, until crews can neutralize the leak.