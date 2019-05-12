The extent of storm-related damage to Greenwell Springs Road remained unknown Sunday as conditions have not yet allowed Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews to access the area.
DOTD officials issued an emergency closure in both directions for a section of the road about 0.5 miles north of Hooper Road, saying the rush of water draining through a crossdrain in the area caused a pipe failure that made conditions unsafe for vehicles.
DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett said in order to gauge the damage and estimate closure time, crews need to remove pavement and the existing pipe, which they haven't yet been able to do due to conditions at the site.
He said it's likely the roadway will be closed Monday, and drivers should use alternate routes. Northbound traffic should detour via La. Highway 408 West to La. Highway 410 north, to La. Highway 64 east, to La. Highway 409 south to La. Highway 37.
Southbound traffic should detour via La. Highway 409, north to La. Highway 64, west to La. Highway 410 south, to La. Highway 408 East to La. Highway 37.
Mallett said any changes will be posted to 511la.org.