An Olin Chemical subsidiary broke Louisiana pollution and emergency reporting laws when it underplayed the severity of a potentially dangerous chlorine gas leak this spring, state regulators allege.
The Olin subsidiary has been given 30 days to explain what happened and also faces up to $32,500 per day per violation in penalties over that alleged reporting failure as well as the poor operation of a compressor that caught fire and triggered the large leak of toxic gas.
The directives were one of several contained in a new state Department of Environmental Quality compliance order issued against Olin over the April 18 leak in Iberville Parish.
"This (response) shall include an explanation for the inconsistent air monitoring data provided to the Department during the chlorine release," the DEQ order tells Olin.
The newly public order comes as federal workplace and environmental regulators now say they too are investigating the late-night fire and chlorine release that forced nearly 6,400 households indoors for three hours.
An officer with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration visited Olin on Thursday for interviews, while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted a safety inspection on Aug. 1, agency spokesmen said.
Earlier DEQ reports allege Olin and Dow Chemical officials minimized or did not report at all what air monitors were finding about the chlorine leak — both before and after emergency officials had told the public it was safe to go back outside around 12:05 a.m. April 19.
Parish officials have charged that the reporting failures cut short their shelter-in-place order by a day and a half.
The compliance order summarizes earlier findings agency officials reached when they compared the real-time air monitoring data, which they received from Olin days after the leak, against the reports DEQ had received at the time of the leak from Dow and Olin staff.
One monitor inside the Dow complex but outside Olin, for instance, found levels of chlorine more than six times what Dow officials had told DEQ was the peak concentration of the gas and 25 times the state's action level for chlorine.
The peak readings were found about 40 minutes after the shelter order had been lifted, the order says.
Another monitor, which Dow officials never acknowledged during the leak, picked up chlorine readings two to nearly eight times DEQ's action level. The hits were in the community briefly after the order was lifted and later at Dow's southern fence line.
The action level can trigger protective measures for the public. DEQ officials had directed Olin and Dow to report readings above the action level of 1 part per million after the shelter order was lifted but both failed to do so, DEQ reports say.
The DEQ order also seeks more information about what else Olin knew about the conditions in the community before and well after the shelter order was lifted. Real-time air monitoring data that Olin has submitted previously stops about 1:15 a.m. to 1:18 a.m. April 19.
The DEQ has ordered Olin to turn over any more air monitoring data from at or beyond the plant fence line between 8:38 p.m. April 18 and 7:12 a.m. April 20.
The times match with about when Olin's upper environmental management first learned of the leak — the leak had started about 14 minutes earlier — and also when the company gave the all clear about a day and a half later at 7:12 a.m. April 20. By then, broken lines had already been cut and capped and chlorine lingering in tanks had been removed, reports say.
In addition to seeking more information, the new order directs Olin to make internal improvements, including steps to prevent similar information failures and to prevent future leaks by improving its operation of the troublesome chlorine compressor.
The compliance order, however, focuses only on the Olin subsidiary, Blue Cube Operations LLC, though Dow was providing air monitoring and reporting for Blue Cube under a services agreement.
Olin's facilities are inside the large Dow complex north of Plaquemine.
When asked if Dow might face a similar order, Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, said only that the incident remains under investigation. Dow officials said they reported accurate information and have answered DEQ's questions.
Though state law provides for costly penalties over environmental violations, DEQ doesn't often use the full extent of that fining authority; officials have said they favor encouraging companies get into compliance.
OSHA, the federal workplace safety agency, typically investigates job site accidents when worker fatalities or significant injuries occur.
During the leak, about 250 plant workers had to take shelter, but Olin said at the time that the chlorine leak led to no injuries.
Later, state health officials said at least 39 people went to area hospitals with mostly mild symptoms from the leak, though none was admitted into a hospital. Olin has never explained that discrepancy.
Juan Rodriguez, OSHA spokesman, said those 39 people appear to be residents from the area, not workers, but he said agency officials are still trying to determine if any workers were injured.
"We are still investigating this incident," he said.
A report about EPA inspection last month is still being written and won't likely be available until October. The inquiry focused on Olin's "compliance with the accidental release prevention requirements of the (U.S.) Clean Air Act," agency officials said.
"EPA is currently investigating this matter, and additional details are limited at this time," said Joe Robledo, EPA's regional spokesman.
Tony Clayton, the district attorney whose jurisdiction includes Iberville Parish, said his office is also looking into the incident, but that probe is in the early stages.
A spokesman for Olin did not respond to a request for comment by Friday evening, but company officials have said they reported accurately the information they had at the time.
In reports to DEQ, they have said the chlorine leak from the sudden and unforeseen compressor failure could not have been prevented.
Olin has a month to challenge DEQ's order by seeking an administrative hearing or, if DEQ denies that request, by pursuing the matter in district court.