Stories from the great flood of 2016 are officially entering America's historical record.

This week, the Smithsonian Institution opened its traveling exhibit Water/Ways in the old Denham Springs City Hall. The program examines the multitude of ways humans depend on and alter bodies of water. The most compelling exhibits display artifacts and memories of the 2016 flood.

In particular, it invites middle-school-aged children to recall their experience with the flood in essays and art. The young people often display a mature, nuanced understanding of the flood.

Many remark upon the thrill of jumping into a boat and escaping the rising waters, but there's also somber acknowledgment of lost property and heirlooms. The students knew when their parents didn't carry flood insurance, thanked the neighbors who took them in, appreciated how close their families grew in the wake of the flood, yearned to return to school and acknowledged the hard work it took to repair their homes.

Rita Lind submitted a painting of a home taking on water, noting that she took some liberties to make the house a bright yellow.

"I wanted the viewer to see a sort of childish innocence in the house by making it similar to a little dollhouse," she wrote. "I wanted the viewer to realize most people did not just lose their house; they also may have lost many, if not all, precious mementos of either their childhood or their children's' childhood. ... Many people are still struggling to bring light back into their lives."

Yet the exhibit is not all gloom. Pat Genre, chairwoman of Denham Springs Main Street, showed off photos demonstrating how local families retained their sense of humor amid the recovery. In the pictures, high schoolers take prom photos in front of commercial dumpsters and wind ribbons and wrapping paper around the exposed studs of their home to celebrate Christmas.

Denham Springs officials are looking for ways to preserve these stories. The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has previously helped find funding for documentary films covering Bayou Lafourche, the coast of Terrebonne Parish, Plaquemines Parish diversions and flooding in New Orleans. Genre would like a similar film to cover the 2016 flood.

"They definitely have a story to tell, and I think it's an important story," said endowment Director of Grants Chris Robert.

It's too early to talk specifics, but Robert was interested in securing financing to shoot a film that could spur conversation about river flooding.

"It's one of the existential threats of living in Louisiana," he said.

The Smithsonian also maintains a digital collection of "Stories from Main Street," documenting small-town American life, explained Museum on Main Street Registrar Terri Cobb. Stories and photos from the 2016 flood provide an interesting, unique and recent perspective on humans' relationship with water and may be cataloged in the Stories from Main Street collection, she said.

Many of the images on the walls at Old City Hall were shot by local photographer Adin Putnam, whose house took on 7½ feet of water. He escaped with just his wife Jean, his Chihuahua Peanut, and his camera gear, he said. Photos from his book, "Rising Above" show distinctly Denham Springs scenes, such as ruined stock from the antique shops piled up outside flooded stores in the old part of town.

Putnam is one of several speakers who will present on water issues in the coming weeks. Information on the exhibit and a schedule of events is available at denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Water/Ways will be on display through Sept. 22.

