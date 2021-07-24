Dozens of volunteers took to a fleet of canoes bright and early Saturday to fish trash out of Highland Road Park’s Bayou Fountain.
The weekend cleanup was meant to celebrate the downstream installation of a floating litter catcher, known as a boom, in the quiet, meandering river that for decades has served as something of a dumping ground for the city’s trash.
“We’re kind of resetting the waterway, cleaning it up and making sure that when we get a third party to collect what the boom collects, we’re starting from a good point,” said Garrett Chassee, a Green Force volunteer with BREC, Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation department.
A number of local groups — BREC, Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, Paddle BR, Baton Rouge Area Foundation — teamed up to install the 75-foot catching tool, which LSC donated and paid for through grassroots fundraising.
Representatives for the organizations say they hope the boom will serve as a catalyst for water conservation and flood prevention throughout the state.
“We’re putting in the boom to demonstrate that litter equipment works, and that’s why we need a permanently funded stormwater management program — so we can put more of these devices in key watersheds across the city,” LSC co-founder Kelly Hurtado said. “It’s part of the two-pronged approach to our litter and flooding problem. Florida was successful doing this — why can’t we?”
Founded in 2020, LSC is an all-volunteer coalition dedicated to cleaning Louisiana’s waterways and spreading awareness about the benefits of stormwater management.
Inspired by management efforts in Florida over the last 30 years, the organization’s founders say permanently funding stormwater programs will solve Louisiana’s litter and flooding problems.
Because the state gets so much rainfall each year, typically more than any other state in the nation, Louisiana’s stormwater pushes litter and flood-causing sediment onto roadways and into storm drains that then flow into rivers, lakes and wetlands. This flooding causes pollution, and over time reduces the amount of stormwater a watershed can hold.
“What Louisiana has always done is we’ve only attacked 50 percent of the problem,” co-founder Renee Verma said. “We only pick up litter on the streets and we’re focused on that. We believe we need to focus on the other 50 percent and catch the litter before it enters the watershed.”
In the mid-1980s, Florida tried to combat its own issues with flooding, creating a funding source to reduce litter in its watersheds by declaring stormwater to be a utility. The goal was to reduce litter by 50 percent, protect tourism and provide a permanent funding source for the state.
Today, Florida boasts a strong ecotourism economy, and more than 170 of the state’s communities have stormwater management programs — a future LSC hopes to see in Louisiana.
“What’s amazing to me is how many little babies it begets,” cofounder Marie Constantine said.
The boom, she added, “is just the gift that keeps on giving.”
By the time the team of volunteers began to wrap up trash retrieval around 11 a.m. Saturday, the pile of garbage fully lined the river’s paddle launch dock.
Among the day’s collection of muddy debris was a children’s wagon, a dog carrier and several car tires, as well as countless bottles, cans, wrappers and fishing equipment.
“Baton Rouge has the most beautiful pockets (of nature),” Chassee said. “As someone who’s lived here for a long time, it continues to surprise me that we don’t take care of it and we don’t promote it more often.”
He later added: “My hope is that (LSC) can bring more funds and help restructure how we take care of these urban ecosystems.”